The BS6 Eeco CNG is available only in one variant for private buyers

With this upgrade, both petrol and CNG versions of the MPV are now BS6 compliant.

It is offered with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Continues to be offered with the same safety features as before such as rear parking sensors and driver airbag.

Maruti Suzuki launched the BS6 petrol variants of the Eeco in January 2020. Now, it has launched the BS6 CNG variants of its most-selling MPV. Maruti offers the CNG kit in only one variant of the Eeco -- 5 seater AC CNG -- for private buyers. The BS6 Eeco CNG costs Rs 20,000 more than its BS4 counterpart.

The MPV comes with the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 73PS of power and 98Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In its BS4 avatar, the Eeco CNG offered 63PS of power and 85Nm of torque. Its output figures remain unchanged in the BS6 form. The claimed fuel efficiency figure of the BS4 Eeco CNG stood at 21.94kmpl.

It still comes with the same set of standard safety features such as driver airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, and speed alert. It also complies with the latest crash test norms. The Eeco continues to be a sparsely equipped, budget-friendly van.

While the 5-seater AC CNG variant is priced at Rs 4.95 lakh, its petrol variants are priced from Rs 3.8 lakh to Rs 4.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Maruti also offers the Eeco CNG in the Tour and Cargo variants for commercial purposes only.

