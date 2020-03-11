2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza Manual With Mild-hybrid Tech Coming Soon

Published On Mar 11, 2020 02:06 PM By Rohit for Maruti Vitara Brezza

As of now, only the automatic variants of the facelifted sub-4m SUV are offered with the mild-hybrid tech

Maruti offers its latest 12V mild-hybrid tech with a lithium-ion battery.

The petrol-manual hybrid will come with the same setup.

The manual variants without the mild-hybrid tech delivers a mileage of 17.03kmpl.

With the addition of the mild-hybrid tech, the fuel efficiency will go up by around 2-3kmpl.

When introduced, expect the prices of manual variants to go up by over Rs 50,000

The 2020 Vitara Brezza is currently priced between Rs 7.34 lakh and Rs 11.4 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

The facelifted Vitara Brezza was launched in February 2020. Maruti offers the automatic variants of the SUV with a 12V mild-hybrid system that comes with start-stop technology and torque assist function. Now, Maruti is also planning to add the greener tech to the manual variants as it has registered the same with the Delhi RTO.

As per the RTO document, it is clear that Maruti will offer the mild-hybrid tech in the manual LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants of the facelifted Vitara Brezza soon. This technology will be beneficial in improving the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. While the manual variants without the mild-hybrid tech deliver a mileage of 17.03kmpl, the fuel efficiency of the automatic variants stands at 18.76kmpl. Hence, with the introduction of the mild-hybrid tech, the fuel efficiency of the manual variants is expected to go up by around 2-3kmpl.

In terms of changes, the pre-facelift Vitara Brezza and the facelifted model are quite similar and pretty hard to tell apart. The most important and significant change has happened under the bonnet. While it was available as a diesel-only model earlier, it’s now limited to a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Other than this, not much has changed on the exterior as well as the interior of the SUV.

We expect the petrol-hybrid manual model to cost around Rs 50,000 over the standard manual variants. The facelifted Vitara Brezza is priced in the range of Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Tata Nexon , Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, and Hyundai Venue . It will also go up against the upcoming Renault HBC, Kia Sonet and Nissan EM2. One thing that separates the facelifted Vitara Brezza from the rest is that it is the only sub-4m SUV to be offered with mild-hybrid technology.

