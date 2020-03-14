Published On Mar 14, 2020 01:27 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta 2020

The compact SUV segment will see a few more entrants to rival the second-gen of the Korean offering

The second-gen Hyundai Creta is ready to be launched on March 16 to try and retake the segment throne from the Kia Seltos. On top of its current rivals, the new Creta will also be facing competition from some compact SUVs that are expected to arrive soon. Many of these rivals were also previewed at Auto Expo 2020. Here they are:

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Launch: April 2020

Expected price: Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh

The Maruti S-Cross will be getting a petrol engine for the first time in India. Its 1.3-litre diesel engine will be replaced by the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine offered in the Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz and facelifted Vitara Brezza. The petrol unit makes 105PS/138Nm and can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic. It will also be the first time the S-Cross will get an automatic option.

Renault Duster Turbo

Expected Launch: August 2020

Expected Price: Rs 13 lakh

Like Maruti, Renault will be discontinuing the diesel engines in the BS6 era. The Duster will be getting a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine for a new Turbo variant. It makes 156PS of power and 250Nm of torque with choice of a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic. The Duster Turbo showcased at Auto Expo also featured sportier cosmetics over the regular SUV. It would also be the most powerful compact SUV in India, offering more performance than the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol found in the new Creta and Seltos. This 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine is also expected to be added to the Nissan Kicks SUV later.

Volkswagen Taigun

Expected Launch: April 2021

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh

Volkswagen is also ditching its diesel engines for the BS6 era and plans to introduce a range of SUVs in India. The Taigun compact SUV will be Volkswagen’s first offering to be built on its new localised platform called MQB A0 IN. It will be powered by two new turbo-petrol engines: the 1.0-litre TSI (110PS/200Nm) and 1.5-litre TSI unit (150PS/250Nm) with a CNG variant expected to be offered later on. The 1.0-litre turbo unit has already debuted in India on the BS6-compliant Polo and Vento. Volkswagen is expected to offer both of Taigun’s engine options with a choice of 6-speed manual and automatic as well as DSG (dual-clutch) automatic (1.5-litre) transmissions. This compact SUV is smaller than the Creta but it will pack premium features like connected car tech, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a large central touchscreen infotainment system.

Skoda VISION IN

Expected Launch: April 2021

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh

The Skoda SUV for India will also be built on the VW Group’s MQB A0 IN platform, same as the Volkswagen Taigun, and was previewed by the VISION IN concept at Auto Expo 2020. It will be offered with the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines as the Taigun. Both engines will be offered with a choice of manual, automatic and DSG automatic transmissions. The Skoda compact SUV will likely get a CNG variant as well. It is expected to share its feature list with the Taigun and will be equipped with a digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, large touchscreen infotainment system and connected tech with remote functions.

MG ZS

Expected Launch: Early 2021

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh to Rs 17 lakh

The MG ZS is currently offered in India in its pure EV avatar. However, the petrol powered version of the ZS is also expected to arrive in India to take on the Hyundai Creta. The ZS will be brought here in its facelifted avatar and will likely be offered with a 1.3-litre turbocharged engine making 160PS and 230Nm. In its international spec, the MG ZS offers features like six airbags, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech and a panoramic sunroof.

Haval F5

Expected Launch: 2021

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh to Rs 17 lakh

Auto Expo 2020 marked the Indian debut of Chinese automotive group Great Wall Motors (GWM) who showcased its Haval brand of SUVs. The Haval F5 would be the brand’s entrant to the compact SUV segment in India and could be GWM’s first launch in 2021. The F5 is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which has an output of 168PS/285Nm while mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. However, the India-spec model will likely offer a manual transmission option as well. This Creta rival would also be a feature-rich offering as the current China-spec model comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more.

