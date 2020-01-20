Maruti Eeco BS6 Launched At Rs 3.8 Lakh

Modified On Jan 20, 2020 03:55 PM By Rohit for Maruti Eeco

While the BS6 upgrade has made the Eeco less torquier, it now comes with improved fuel efficiency over its BS4 version

Only the petrol engines have been upgraded to meet the BS6 norms.

The BS6 Eeco is as powerful as the BS4 version.

Still offered with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed MT option.

Continues to be offered with the same features as before.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has launched the BS6 version of the Eeco . However, the MPV’s CNG variants are yet to be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms.

While the upgrade hasn’t affected the power output of the Eeco (73PS), torque has gone down from 101Nm to 98Nm. Maruti’s most basic people-mover now returns a fuel efficiency of 16.11kmpl -- going up from the previous 15.37kmpl. The MPV is still offered with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Here’s a look at the revised prices:

Variant BS4 BS6 Difference 5-seater Standard Rs 3.61 lakh Rs 3.8 lakh Rs 19,000 5-seater AC Rs 4.02 lakh Rs 4.21 lakh Rs 19,000 7-seater Standard Rs 3.9 lakh Rs 4.09 lakh Rs 19,000

The Eeco still comes with the same set of features as before. It also comes with standard safety features including a driver airbag and rear parking sensors. Sometime back, Maruti had updated the Eeco to meet the latest crash test norms.

Maruti has priced the 5-seater AC CNG variant, which is available only for private buyers, at Rs 4.75 lakh. Besides this, the Eeco is also offered in the Tour, Cargo and Ambulance variants.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

