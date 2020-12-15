Year-end Discounts Of Up To Rs 51,000 Offered On Compact Hatchbacks In December 2020

Published On Dec 15, 2020 03:51 PM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

A cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 is up for grabs

Maruti’s Celerio and Datsun’s GO are offered with maximum savings of up to Rs 51,000.

The Datsun GO is the only model to offer an additional year-end bonus of Rs 11,000.

Offers on the Hyundai Santro vary depending on the variant chosen.

An additional Rs 5,000 cash discount offered on the CNG variants of the Wagon R.

All offers are valid until the end of 2020.

Compact hatchbacks have been a popular choice among buyers thanks to their size and price. Maruti has an upper hand in this segment given the presence of three models including the facelifted Ignis. The Tata Tiago and Hyundai Santro, too, have managed to garner good demand from buyers. So, if you are looking for a compact hatchback this December, here’s how much you can save on one until the end of the year:

Note: Buying a MY2020 model at this time of the year will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

Maruti Celerio

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 51,000

Both the MT- and AMT-equipped variants of the Celerio can be availed with these benefits.

Maruti is offering these above-mentioned discounts on the Celerio X too.

The CNG variants of the hatchback get the same offers.

Maruti retails the Celerio between Rs 4.41 lakh and Rs 5.68 lakh and the Celerio X from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh.

The next-gen Celerio is due to be launched in early-2021 with a new design inside and out and an updated feature list.

Maruti Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 8,000/ Rs 13,000 (CNG) Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

Maruti is offering the CNG variants of the Wagon R with the most savings.

If you wish to buy the petrol-powered Wagon R, you can avail benefits of up to Rs 29,000.

The hatchback is priced from Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh.

The Wagon R gets the choice of 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines, both with the option of a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

Maruti Ignis

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 46,000

Maruti is offering these benefits on the base-spec Sigma variant of the Ignis .

The second-to-base Delta and top-spec Alpha get a consumer offer of Rs 20,000 while that for the second-to-top Zeta stands at Rs 10,000.

All variants come with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.

It’s priced from Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.19 lakh.

Tata Tiago

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 25,000

Tata offers the Tiago with a single 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm), mated to either a 5-speed MT or AMT gearbox.

It is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.74 lakh and gets the max savings of Rs 25,000 this month.

Datsun GO

Offer Amount Year-end Bonus Rs 11,000 Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 51,000

The GO does not get any corporate discount.

Datsun’s compact hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (up to 77PS/104Nm), mated to either a 5-speed MT or CVT.

It is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Hyundai Santro

Offer Santro Era (Base-spec) Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 50,000

While the base-spec Era variant gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount as the other variants, the cash discount drops by Rs 10,000.

Hyundai retails the hatchback for Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 6.31 lakh.

It comes with a single petrol engine with the choice of a manual or AMT as well as a CNG variant.

Note: For more details regarding the offers, we request you to contact the nearest brand dealership.

Final Takeaway

The Datsun GO and Maruti Celerio are offered with the maximum discounts of up to Rs 51,000 followed by the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Ignis and WagonR, and Tata Tiago, in that order.

