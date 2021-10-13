Waiting Period For Premium Hatchbacks In Metro Cities Detailed

Modified On Oct 13, 2021 05:06 PM By Tarun for Hyundai i20

The i20, Baleno, and Glanza face the lowest waiting periods across the country

Buyers looking to buy a premium hatchback now won’t have to wait long. The list includes the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz, and Volkswagen Polo, the former three being among the most popular cars in India. So, here’s how long buyers in metro cities need to wait for them:

Cities Jazz i20 Baleno Altroz Glanza Polo New Delhi No waiting No waiting No waiting 1 month No waiting 1 month Bangalore 1 month Under a month 1 month Under a month 1 month 5-6 months Mumbai 1 month No waiting No waiting 2 month 2 month 1 month Hyderabad No waiting 1 month No waiting 1.5 month 1 month 1-2 months Pune No waiting No waiting No waiting 1-2 months 2 months 1-1.5 months Chennai No waiting No waiting 1 month 1.5 month 1 month 3 months Jaipur 1 month 1 month No waiting 1 month Under a month 1 month Ahmedabad Under a month No waiting No waiting No waiting 1 month 1 month Kolkata Under a month 2 months No waiting 2 months 2 months 2-3 months

The Jazz has almost no waiting period, with a maximum of up to a month in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Jaipur.

Even the relatively newer Hyundai i20 is available with a lower waiting period. The maximum is two months in Kolkata.

The Maruti Baleno does not face a waiting period in most of the cities, while its rebadged version, the Glanza, faces a waiting of more than a month.

The waiting period for the Tata Altroz is the maximum in Mumbai and Kolkata, and the least in Bangalore and Ahmedabad.

The Volkswagen Polo boasts the highest waiting period among its rivals, with the maximum in Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Note: The waiting period for each model varies depending on the variant, powertrain, and colour option. Check your nearest dealerships for the exact dates.

