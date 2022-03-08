HomeNew CarsNewsVolkswagen Virtus Pre-bookings Commence Both Online And Offline
Volkswagen Virtus Pre-bookings Commence Both Online And Offline

Published On Mar 08, 2022 04:10 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Virtus

The new Vento-replacing sedan shares its engines and underpinnings with the Skoda Slavia

volkswagen virtus

  • Price announcement expected in May. 

  • Available in Dynamic and Performance (GT) line trims. 

  • Powered by 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. 

  • To get a digital driver’s display, 10.1-inch touchscreen, electric sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

  • Prices expected to start from Rs 10.50 lakh. 

Volkswagen has finally revealed the India-spec Virtus. It’s online and offline pre-launch bookings are now underway ahead of its expected price announcement in May. 

volkswagen virtus

The Virtus sedan is already on sale in Brazil, but we’re the first ones to get its facelifted model in the world. The new sedan will replace the ageing Vento, which has completed over a decade in India. The Virtus is based on the Skoda-VW group’s MQB A0 IN platform and shares its underpinnings with the recently launched Slavia. 

The Volkswagen Virtus is available in Dynamic and Performance (GT) Line trims. The powertrains are the same as the Slavia: 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol units. While a 6-speed manual is standard, there are optional 6-speed AT (for 1-litre) and 7-speed DSG (for 1.5-litre) transmissions. 

volkswagen virtus

The Virtus features automatic LED headlamps, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker sound system, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, an 8-inch fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and an electric sunroof. 

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, hill hold assist, a rear parking camera, and front and rear parking sensors. 

The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to retail from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rival the Honda CityHyundai VernaSkoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.  

