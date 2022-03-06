HomeNew CarsNewsHere Are The Variant-wise Features Of The Skoda Slavia

Here Are The Variant-wise Features Of The Skoda Slavia

Published On Mar 06, 2022 10:10 AM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

The base variant packs many safety features and a touchscreen infotainment

skoda slavia

Skoda unveiled the production-spec Slavia in December 2021 and has recently revealed the prices which start from Rs 10.69 lakh and go up to Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is offered in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style. 

Powering the Slavia, we have the 115PS 1-litre and the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both the engines get a 6-speed manual as standard, along with optional 6-speed AT (1-litre) and 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre) transmissions. 

The Slavia is packed with many premium features, right from the base variant. So here are its variant-wise features detailed: 

Active

skoda slavia

Price: Rs 10.69 lakh

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Entertainment

Safety

Highlights

  • 15-inch steel wheels with cover

  • Body-coloured door handles

  • Manually foldable ORVMs

  • Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lamps

  •  

  • Black door handles

  • Black fabric melange seats

  • 2-spoke steering wheel

  • Height adjustment for driver’s seat

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Manual AC

  • 2-dial analogue instrument cluster

  • Power adjustable ORVMs

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Four speakers

  • Rear defogger

  • Electronic stability control

  • Traction control

  • Multi-collision braking 

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ISOFIX

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Dual front airbags

skoda slavia

The Slavia offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ESC, Traction control, TPMS, and ISOFIX as standard. It is bare and basic but not barren in terms of its comforts and conveniences. 

Ambition

skoda slavia

Prices: Rs 12.39 lakh to Rs 13.59 lakh

Here’s what it offers over the Active variant: 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Entertainment

Safety

Highlights

  • 16-inch alloys

  • Chrome door handles

  • Electrically folding ORVMs

  • Split LED tail lamps

  • Front fog lamps

  • Interior ambient lighting (dashboard and door handles)

  • Chrome interior door handles

  • Black fabric woven seats

  • Rear 60:40 split seats

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Smartphone pockets behind front seats

  • Engine start-stop button

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • 4-dial analogue instrument cluster with 3.5-inch MID

  • Cruise control

  • 2 USB c-type front charging port

  • Cooled glove box

  • 2 USB c-type charging ports front and rear

  • Paddle shifters (only for AT)

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker setup

  • Hill hold control

  • Rear parking camera

skoda slavia

The mid-spec Ambition variant gains many features over the Active. The list now includes 16-inch alloys, fog lamps, engine start-stop button, 60:40 rear split seats, automatic AC with rear vents, cruise control, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, the Ambition gains hill hold control and a rear parking camera. It is also the entry point for the choice of an automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Style

skoda slavia

Prices: Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh

Here’s what the top-spec variant offers over the Ambition: 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Entertainment

Safety

Highlights

  • Automatic LED headlamps

  • Chrome garnish along windowline and rear bumper

  • Dual-tone black and beige middle console

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Height-adjustment for co-driver seat

  • Black leather front) and leatherette (rear) upholstery

  •  

  • Electric sunroof

  • 8-inch fully digital instrument cluster (Skoda’s virtual cockpit)

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Wireless charging

  • Automatic front wipers

  • High-performance 8-speaker sound system (higher watts)

  • MySKODA Connected car technology (telematics)

  • Front side and curtain airbags (total six)

skoda slavia

The top-end Style variant comes loaded with all the bells and whistles and is the only one offered with the 150PS 1.5-litre TSI engine. It is now equipped with features like automatic LED headlamps, height adjustment for co-driver seat, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, and six airbags. Save for the additional airbags and LED headlamps, you can make do without these features as well. 

If you want the more spirited engine, you’ll have to splurge a lot more. The Slavia rivals the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz. If you’re confused between the four sedans in terms of pricing, here’s a detailed variant-wise price comparison. 

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Skoda Slavia

