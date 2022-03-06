Published On Mar 06, 2022 10:10 AM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

The base variant packs many safety features and a touchscreen infotainment

Skoda unveiled the production-spec Slavia in December 2021 and has recently revealed the prices which start from Rs 10.69 lakh and go up to Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is offered in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

Powering the Slavia, we have the 115PS 1-litre and the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both the engines get a 6-speed manual as standard, along with optional 6-speed AT (1-litre) and 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre) transmissions.

The Slavia is packed with many premium features, right from the base variant. So here are its variant-wise features detailed:

Active

Price: Rs 10.69 lakh

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Entertainment Safety Highlights 15-inch steel wheels with cover

Body-coloured door handles

Manually foldable ORVMs

Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

LED tail lamps

Black door handles

Black fabric melange seats

2-spoke steering wheel Height adjustment for driver’s seat

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Manual AC

2-dial analogue instrument cluster

Power adjustable ORVMs 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four speakers Rear defogger

Electronic stability control

Traction control

Multi-collision braking

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ISOFIX

Rear parking sensors

Dual front airbags

The Slavia offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ESC, Traction control, TPMS, and ISOFIX as standard. It is bare and basic but not barren in terms of its comforts and conveniences.

Ambition

Prices: Rs 12.39 lakh to Rs 13.59 lakh

Here’s what it offers over the Active variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Entertainment Safety Highlights 16-inch alloys

Chrome door handles

Electrically folding ORVMs

Split LED tail lamps

Front fog lamps Interior ambient lighting (dashboard and door handles)

Chrome interior door handles

Black fabric woven seats

Rear 60:40 split seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Smartphone pockets behind front seats Engine start-stop button

Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

4-dial analogue instrument cluster with 3.5-inch MID

Cruise control

2 USB c-type front charging port

Cooled glove box

2 USB c-type charging ports front and rear

Paddle shifters (only for AT) 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker setup Hill hold control

Rear parking camera

The mid-spec Ambition variant gains many features over the Active. The list now includes 16-inch alloys, fog lamps, engine start-stop button, 60:40 rear split seats, automatic AC with rear vents, cruise control, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, the Ambition gains hill hold control and a rear parking camera. It is also the entry point for the choice of an automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Style

Prices: Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh

Here’s what the top-spec variant offers over the Ambition:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Entertainment Safety Highlights Automatic LED headlamps

Chrome garnish along windowline and rear bumper Dual-tone black and beige middle console

Auto-dimming IRVM

Height-adjustment for co-driver seat

Black leather front) and leatherette (rear) upholstery

Electric sunroof

8-inch fully digital instrument cluster (Skoda’s virtual cockpit)

Ventilated front seats

Wireless charging

Automatic front wipers High-performance 8-speaker sound system (higher watts)

MySKODA Connected car technology (telematics) Front side and curtain airbags (total six)

The top-end Style variant comes loaded with all the bells and whistles and is the only one offered with the 150PS 1.5-litre TSI engine. It is now equipped with features like automatic LED headlamps, height adjustment for co-driver seat, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, and six airbags. Save for the additional airbags and LED headlamps, you can make do without these features as well.

If you want the more spirited engine, you’ll have to splurge a lot more. The Slavia rivals the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz. If you’re confused between the four sedans in terms of pricing, here’s a detailed variant-wise price comparison.

