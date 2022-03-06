Here Are The Variant-wise Features Of The Skoda Slavia
Published On Mar 06, 2022 10:10 AM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia
The base variant packs many safety features and a touchscreen infotainment
Skoda unveiled the production-spec Slavia in December 2021 and has recently revealed the prices which start from Rs 10.69 lakh and go up to Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is offered in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.
Powering the Slavia, we have the 115PS 1-litre and the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both the engines get a 6-speed manual as standard, along with optional 6-speed AT (1-litre) and 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre) transmissions.
The Slavia is packed with many premium features, right from the base variant. So here are its variant-wise features detailed:
Active
Price: Rs 10.69 lakh
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Entertainment
|
Safety
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
The Slavia offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ESC, Traction control, TPMS, and ISOFIX as standard. It is bare and basic but not barren in terms of its comforts and conveniences.
Ambition
Prices: Rs 12.39 lakh to Rs 13.59 lakh
Here’s what it offers over the Active variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Entertainment
|
Safety
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
The mid-spec Ambition variant gains many features over the Active. The list now includes 16-inch alloys, fog lamps, engine start-stop button, 60:40 rear split seats, automatic AC with rear vents, cruise control, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, the Ambition gains hill hold control and a rear parking camera. It is also the entry point for the choice of an automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
Style
Prices: Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh
Here’s what the top-spec variant offers over the Ambition:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Entertainment
|
Safety
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
The top-end Style variant comes loaded with all the bells and whistles and is the only one offered with the 150PS 1.5-litre TSI engine. It is now equipped with features like automatic LED headlamps, height adjustment for co-driver seat, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, and six airbags. Save for the additional airbags and LED headlamps, you can make do without these features as well.
If you want the more spirited engine, you’ll have to splurge a lot more. The Slavia rivals the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz. If you’re confused between the four sedans in terms of pricing, here’s a detailed variant-wise price comparison.
Read More on : Slavia on road price
- Renew Skoda Slavia Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful