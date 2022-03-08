Modified On Mar 08, 2022 03:06 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Virtus

The Virtus is a platform sibling of the Skoda Slavia and hence will share its powertrains and features

To be offered in six colours: red, grey, silver, white, blue, and yellow.

Volkswagen will offer it in the Taigun’s Dynamic and Performance Line trims.

The Virtus has LED projector headlights, LED taillights, and chrome bars in the bumpers.

To get a digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and ventilated front seats.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off its new compact sedan, the Virtus. It will replace the ageing Vento and is expected to go on sale in May. It will be produced at Volkswagen’s Chakan plant and will be exported to over 25 countries.

The sedan will be offered in the same Dynamic and Performance Line trims as the Taigun. It will be the second sedan based on VW Group’s MQB-A0-IN platform. The Virtus is 4,561mm long, 1,752mm wide, 1,507mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,651mm. It has a boot space capacity of 521 litres.

While the Volkswagen sedan has a lot in common with its platform sibling, the Skoda Slavia, it does stand out in terms of its looks. It features LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, LED taillights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The sedan also has chunky chrome bars in the front, and rear bumpers and chrome strips running the length of the grille. Volkswagen will offer the Virtus in six exterior shades: Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey, Curcuma Yellow, Reflex Silver, Rising Blue Metallic, and Wild Cherry Red.

The Virtus GT comes with GT badges in the grille, front fenders, and on the bootlid. It also has blacked-out elements including the roof, ORVM housings, and alloy wheels with red brake callipers at the front. At the rear, it also gets the ‘Virtus’ and ‘GT’ badges on the boot along with a gloss black boot lip spoiler.

Inside, the Virtus sports a two-tone dashboard layout as seen on the Taigun. The GT version gets contrasting red stitching on the seats, aluminium pedals, and a red insert on the dashboard. It even gets the SUV's steering wheel, gear lever, digital driver’s display, and the 10.1-inch touchscreen system. Other features on offer include connected car tech, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging.

Passenger safety is taken care of by up to six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and front and rear parking sensors.

Engine options will be a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (115PS/178Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (150PS/250Nm) with Active Cylinder Deactivation technology. The smaller engine will come with a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT, while the other will have 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG options.

Volkswagen is expected to price the Virtus from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan will fight it out with the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.