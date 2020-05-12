Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions Launched

Published On May 12, 2020 02:29 PM By Sonny for Volkswagen Polo

Limited edition models priced lower than equivalent variants

New Polo and Vento TSI Editions launched at Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh respectively.

Based on top-spec, feature-loaded Highline Plus variants.

Only offered with the new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual (110PS/175Nm).

Available for a limited time only and can be ordered online.

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento received a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine when the models were updated to BS6 compliance. Both the Polo and Vento are now being offered in special TSI Editions with sportier graphics.

The TSI Edition celebrates the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 110PS of power and 175Nm of torque. It is available with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options while the limited editions are only offered with the manual variant. They come with special decals on the sides, TSI decals at the bottom of the rear doors, gloss black roof and spoiler, black ORVMs, and a honeycomb grille. The TSI Editions are based on the respective Highline Plus variants and come with features like cruise control, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, and rain-sensing wipers. Vento also gets a reverse parking camera.

Volkswagen’s 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine replaced the 1.2-litre TSI engine that was offered with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic. It has 5PS more power and the same torque figure. For the first time, a turbo-petrol TSI engine in the Polo and Vento received a manual transmission option. The BS6 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with the manual gearbox claims an ARAI mileage of 18.24kmpl in the Polo and 17.69kmpl in the Vento.

Volkswagen has priced the Polo TSI Edition at Rs 7.89 lakh, making it slightly more affordable than the equivalent Highline Plus MT variant priced at Rs 8.02 lakh. The Vento TSI Edition is priced at 10.99 lakh, which is a lot more affordable than the equivalent Vento Highline Plus MT priced at Rs 11.99 lakh Both models can be booked online and will be available for delivery at all Volkswagen dealerships after the lockdown.

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

