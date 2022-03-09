HomeNew CarsNewsThe Volkswagen Is Getting A Special Edition As Its Last Hurrah
English | हिंदी

The Volkswagen Is Getting A Special Edition As Its Last Hurrah

Published On Mar 09, 2022 04:11 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Polo

  • 3884 Views
  • Write a comment

… and it is coming right next month

volkswagen polo

  • The special edition could gain new alloys, colour options and possibly, some body graphics and decals. 

  • It will basically be a celebratory send-off to the most popular Volkswagen in India. 

  • The cabin could receive some minor visual upgrades as well. 

  • No mechanical changes expected. 

  • Currently retails from Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh. 

In a recent interview with our sister channel Powerdrift, VW Brand Director, Ashish Gupta, has confirmed that the Polo is getting a Special Edition in April. Followed by this, the hatchback will be discontinued in India. 

While there are no details of what the special edition is getting, we’re expecting just some visual differences. It could be offered with body graphics, different alloys, and possibly, new colour options. The cabin could also receive some minor refreshments in the form of a revised upholstery. 

volkswagen polo

We’re not expecting any mechanical changes to the special edition Polo. In its current form, it is offered with 76PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 110PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engines. While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT, the latter gets a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT. The special edition is expected to get the turbo-engine only. 

The special edition will basically be a celebratory send off to the best-selling VW car in India. The enthusiast-friendly hatchback was launched back in 2010 and received several updates in its 12-year run. It’s currently priced from Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the Hyundai i20Honda JazzTata Altroz, and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

Volkswagen has hinted that the Polo might make a return in the future. We believe that the (received in April 2021) sixth-generation Polo, will be launched in India next year. 

Read More on : Volkswagen Polo on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Volkswagen Polo

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 51% ! Find best deals on Used Volkswagen Cars
View Used Volkswagen Polo In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs.5.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2022
  • MG 3
    MG 3
    Rs.6.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jul 2022
  • Renault Zoe
    Renault Zoe
    Rs.8.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2022
  • Maruti Alto 2022
    Maruti Alto 2022
    Rs.3.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2022
  • Tata Altroz EV
    Tata Altroz EV
    Rs.14.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2022
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience