Published On Mar 09, 2022 04:11 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Polo

… and it is coming right next month

The special edition could gain new alloys, colour options and possibly, some body graphics and decals.

It will basically be a celebratory send-off to the most popular Volkswagen in India.

The cabin could receive some minor visual upgrades as well.

No mechanical changes expected.

Currently retails from Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh.

In a recent interview with our sister channel Powerdrift, VW Brand Director, Ashish Gupta, has confirmed that the Polo is getting a Special Edition in April. Followed by this, the hatchback will be discontinued in India.

While there are no details of what the special edition is getting, we’re expecting just some visual differences. It could be offered with body graphics, different alloys, and possibly, new colour options. The cabin could also receive some minor refreshments in the form of a revised upholstery.

We’re not expecting any mechanical changes to the special edition Polo. In its current form, it is offered with 76PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 110PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engines. While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT, the latter gets a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT. The special edition is expected to get the turbo-engine only.

The special edition will basically be a celebratory send off to the best-selling VW car in India. The enthusiast-friendly hatchback was launched back in 2010 and received several updates in its 12-year run. It’s currently priced from Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the Hyundai i20 , Honda Jazz , Tata Altroz , and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno , and Toyota Glanza .

Volkswagen has hinted that the Polo might make a return in the future. We believe that the (received in April 2021) sixth-generation Polo, will be launched in India next year.

