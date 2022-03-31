Volkswagen Commences Production Of The Virtus Sedan

Published On Mar 31, 2022 08:30 AM By Tarun for Volkswagen Virtus

The prices of the sedan will be announced in May

Online and offline pre-launch bookings are already underway.

To be available in Dynamic and Performance (GT) line trims.

Features include up to six airbags, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Powered by 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

The mass-production of the Volkswagen Virtus is underway as the first unit has rolled out of its Chakan (Pune) plant 12 years after its predecessor Vento’s series production started in August 2010. Its pre-launch bookings are also open and the prices will be out in May.

The Volkswagen Virtus will be available in Dynamic and Performance (GT) line trims. It shares its underpinnings and powertrains with the Slavia, but has its distinctive exterior and interior styling. VW claims that the Virtus’ is 4561mm long, which makes it the longest sedan in its segment.

Volkswagen offers the sedan with two turbo-petrol engines: 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre. Transmission options for the 1-litre engine include 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic, while the 1.5-litre unit goes with a standard 7-speed DSG (dual clutch auto). Do note that its sibling, the Slavia, gets the 1.5 TSI and 6-speed manual combination as well besides the 7-speed DSG.

The Virtus features LED headlamps (standard), automatic wipers, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, front ventilated seats, and an electric sunroof. Safety features include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

Volkswagen is expected to price the Virtus from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will compete with the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , and the Skoda Slavia .