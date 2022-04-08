Top 5 SUVs That Can Fill The Void Left By The Indian Army Maruti Gypsy

Published On Apr 08, 2022 08:39 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Jimny

The minimalist Gypsy made for a great army runabout, but modern SUVs can offer much better comfort and safety to our servicemen and women

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has lived a long life in India before it was discontinued in 2019. Even then, Maruti continued to produce the SUV for law enforcement, the military and several other government departments and ministries. The police force has since let go of its Gypsys for newer models, and reportedly, the Indian Army could soon follow by retiring its vast fleet of customised bottle green Gypsy SUVs.

First introduced in the mid-1980s, the India-spec Gypsy was derived from the global Suzuki Jimny (aka Samurai) SUV. The Jimny has seen two generation changes since then, but the Maruti Gypsy still looks the same as it did three decades ago. Parts availability is likely to become an issue for the legacy model in the coming years, so it makes more sense to replace it with a more recent model.

If you still feel sad to see the iconic army Gypsy go, here’s a list of modern, off-roading capable body-on-frame SUVs that make for worthy replacements:

Mahindra Thar:

What better SUV to replace the Gypsy than its long-standing rival? The Mahindra Thar offers modern creature comforts and sophisticated powertrains that comply with stricter emission norms than the Gypsy. It can be had with either a 150PS 2-litre petrol engine or a 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with a standard four-wheel-drive (4WD) system with a low ratio gearbox and electronic hub locks. Moreover, it has a 650mm water wading ability and an electronic traction control system that detects wheel slip to aid traction over slippery surfaces. The Thar also comes in a soft-top version that can be modified to suit different military applications, so it makes for a strong contender for the Indian army.

Force Gurkha:

Before the Gurkha became available for sale, it did a trial run for the army in the late ‘90s. Its 2021 iteration hasn’t forgotten those roots – it offers the same overall proportions, a similarly sized engine and a hard-wearing ladder frame chassis as its predecessor. But its coil spring suspension is more comfortable for passengers and it has a slew of new safety features including dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, cornering lamps and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It comes from the factory with a snorkel, 700mm of water wading depth, and a 35 percent gradeability for climbing steep slopes. The Gurkha is one of the most capable lifestyle off-roaders you can buy in India, and it makes sense for military applications where on-road performance isn’t a concern.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk:

Likely the most expensive SUV on the list, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk is the most affordable trail-rated Jeep you can buy in India. It offers plush interiors, cushy ride quality and hardware and software systems to tackle tough terrains. The safety kit on the Compass Trailhawk consists of a 360-degree camera, six airbags, underbody protection plates, stability control and electronic roll mitigation. It’s powered by a 170PS 2-litre diesel engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and a low-range gearbox with a 20:1 crawl ratio. The Compass Trailhawk also has frequency selective damping suspension, hill descent control and snow, mud and auto traction modes and even a ‘Rock’ mode. It would make for a plush, go-anywhere military SUV that’ll be equally capable on tough trails and regular roads.

Upcoming Maruti Jimny:

We’ve waited for a long time for the Jimny’s arrival, and its four-door version could finally make it to India by 2023. It’s the fourth-generation successor to the Gypsy that keeps some of the original SUV’s DNA intact with its compact dimensions, ladder frame underpinnings and retro styling. It’s expected to get a frugal yet powerful mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol powertrain, and it’s much safer than the old Gypsy, too. The Jimny has rugged ladder frame chassis, solid front and rear axles and three-link front and rear suspension. Equipped with the Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD system and traction and hill descent control systems, the tough yet modern Jimny has the makings of a great army SUV. If the Jimny ever joins the Indian army fleet, it’ll add a great deal of credibility to the SUV for enthusiasts as well as consumers.

Bespoke Military-spec Mahindra Bolero Neo:

The 4x4 Mahindra Bolero has replaced the Gypsy in the police fleet, but the Indian army would be better off with its more modern namesake. As stock, the Bolero Neo doesn’t even offer 4WD, but it clearly aspires to be an off-roader with its mechanically locking rear differential and Multi Terrain Technology (MTT). It also has the same 1.5-litre diesel engine as the Bolero with a higher 100PS/260Nm output. If Mahindra can give it a proper 4WD system, the Bolero Neo has the makings of a useful, indigenously developed replacement for the Indian Army Maruti Gypsy.

Which of the above SUVs is your favourite replacement for the Indian Army Gypsy? Let us know in the comments below.