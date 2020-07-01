Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI vs Polo 1.2 TSI: Real-world Performance Comparison

Published On Jul 01, 2020 07:59 AM By Dhruv for Volkswagen Polo

The Polo GT now has a smaller engine underneath its bonnet so does that mean it’s now slower than before?

The Volkswagen Group’s decision to offer all its small cars with only a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine (naturally aspirated or turbocharged) left many baffled but after we drove the new Polo, it struck us that there is more here than what meets the eye. So we dug out the performance numbers of the older Polo 1.2 TSI to see if the new one could match up to it.

Polo 1.0 TSI Polo 1.2 GT TSI (old) Displacement 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Max Power 110PS 105PS (-5PS) Peak Torque 175Nm 175Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 7-speed DSG Kerb weight 1072kg 1109kg (+ 37kg)

The new Polo, despite having a smaller engine, makes more power than the older 1.2 GT TSI. Their torque figures are the same but the latter is slightly heavier. IT however does have the advantage of a lightning quick DSG to move through the cogs.

Performance Comparison

Acceleration and Roll-on Tests:

Model 0-100kmph 30-80kmph 40-100kmph 20-80kmph Polo 1.0 TSI 9.66s 6.85s 10.51s NA Polo 1.2 GT TSI 10.62s NA NA 5.92s

A little to our surprise, the new Polo manages to outsprint the 1.2 GT TSI to a 100kmph, by almost a second. We can’t really compare their roll-on acceleration tests as we test automatics and manuals differently. However, the older GT TSI looks like it is the quicker option, accelerating faster from 20-80kmph than the new Polo goes from 30-80kmph.

Braking

Model 100-0kmph 80-0kmph Polo 1.0 TSI 40.26m 25.97m Polo 1.2 GT TSI 42.86m 27.45m

The new Polo is slightly lighter than the 1.2 GT TSI and that can be seen in its braking distances. The new Polo TSI comes to a halt in a shorter distance, whether you brake from 100kmph or 80kmph. The difference ranges between 1.5 metre to 2.5 metre.

Verdict

The new Polo offers a better engine, at least in terms of power output and test numbers. The older 1.2 GT TSI is an impressive package and it bested the new engine in terms of 4-cylinder refinement. In all other aspects the new TSI would seem to run rings around it.

If performance is what you seek, the new Polo TSI makes sense but if ease of driving still takes a front seat for you, the Polo with its new 6-speed auto gearbox is what you should pick.

