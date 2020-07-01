  • Login / Register
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI vs Polo 1.2 TSI: Real-world Performance Comparison

Published On Jul 01, 2020 07:59 AM By Dhruv for Volkswagen Polo

The Polo GT now has a smaller engine underneath its bonnet so does that mean it’s now slower than before?

The Volkswagen Group’s decision to offer all its small cars with only a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine (naturally aspirated or turbocharged) left many baffled but after we drove the new Polo, it struck us that there is more here than what meets the eye. So we dug out the performance numbers of the older Polo 1.2 TSI to see if the new one could match up to it.

 

Polo 1.0 TSI

Polo 1.2 GT TSI (old)

Displacement

1.0-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Max Power

110PS

105PS (-5PS)

Peak Torque

175Nm

175Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual

7-speed DSG

Kerb weight

1072kg

1109kg (+ 37kg)

The new Polo, despite having a smaller engine, makes more power than the older 1.2 GT TSI. Their torque figures are the same but the latter is slightly heavier. IT however does have the advantage of a lightning quick DSG to move through the cogs.

Performance Comparison

Acceleration and Roll-on Tests:

Model

0-100kmph

30-80kmph

40-100kmph

20-80kmph

Polo 1.0 TSI

9.66s

6.85s

10.51s

NA

Polo 1.2 GT TSI

10.62s

NA

NA

5.92s

A little to our surprise, the new Polo manages to outsprint the 1.2 GT TSI to a 100kmph, by almost a second. We can’t really compare their roll-on acceleration tests as we test automatics and manuals differently. However, the older GT TSI looks like it is the quicker option, accelerating faster from 20-80kmph than the new Polo goes from 30-80kmph. 

Also Read: 2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Manual Mileage Tested: Real vs Claimed

Braking

Model

100-0kmph

80-0kmph

Polo 1.0 TSI

40.26m

25.97m

Polo 1.2 GT TSI

42.86m

27.45m

The new Polo is slightly lighter than the 1.2 GT TSI and that can be seen in its braking distances. The new Polo TSI comes to a halt in a shorter distance, whether you brake from 100kmph or 80kmph. The difference ranges between 1.5 metre to 2.5 metre.

Verdict

The new Polo offers a better engine, at least in terms of power output and test numbers. The older 1.2 GT TSI is an impressive package and it bested the new engine in terms of 4-cylinder refinement. In all other aspects the new TSI would seem to run rings around it. 

If performance is what you seek, the new Polo TSI makes sense but if ease of driving still takes a front seat for you, the Polo with its new 6-speed auto gearbox is what you should pick.

Dhruv

G
gautam
Jul 1, 2020 12:43:58 PM

Polo 1.2 TSI with the DSG gear box is far superior to drive and is quick n responsive during cornering and and during high speed.

