2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Manual Mileage Tested: Real vs Claimed

Published On Jun 22, 2020 03:41 PM By Dhruv for Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen’s new 1.0 TSI engine offers punchy performance but how does it hold up when frugality becomes the number one criteria?

Volkswagen recently gave the Polo a BS6 update and that meant that the premium hatchback lost its diesel engine. Not only that, but the fabled DSG gearbox is also no longer on offer and although deliveries of the automatic variants will begin in the coming weeks, it will be a conventional 6-speed torque converter. So the Polo has lost a lot of its charm by saying goodbye to the diesel engine and the DSG, both of which were capable of offering performance and efficiency, depending on how you used them.

Now, however, Volkswagen is offering a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the Polo, that, wait for it, is a 3-cylinder motor. On paper, it looks like it offers decent performance but we will get into that at a later time. For now, our main priority is finding out if this engine can offer a better-than-decent result when it comes to fuel efficiency. For a petrol, at least.

Here’s a look at the numbers:

Engine displacement 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 3-cylinder Max Power 110PS Peak Torque 175PS Transmission 6-speed manual Claimed FE 18.24kmpl Tested FE (City) 15.16kmpl Tested FE (Highway) 17.21kmpl

The Polo’s new engine doesn’t manage to match its claimed fuel efficiency figures in either of our tests (city or highway). However, that was expected as claimed fuel efficiency tests are done in a highly controlled manner, and recreating those conditions in the real world is next to impossible.

We are, however, pleasantly surprised by the city efficiency figure as the numbers are impressive for a petrol engine, keeping in mind that the Polo is on the heavier side when compared to its competition.

Now let’s take a look at how the new Polo could perform in mixed driving conditions:

City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 16.12kmpl 16.65kmpl 15.63kmpl

Based on our calculations, the Polo equipped with the new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission should return anywhere between 15kmpl and 17kmpl depending on where you drive it. Of course, these figures are not set in stone as fuel efficiency also depends on the car’s condition and how it is driven. In our tests, we try and stick to how most people drive in the real world. If your right foot is a little too heavy on the accelerator pedal, you can be certain that the numbers given above will plummet.

Do you own a Polo 1.0 TSI? If yes, share your driving experience with us and let us know what kind of fuel efficiency you have been getting in the comments section below.

