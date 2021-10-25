  • English
  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsVariant Analysis: Is Tata Punch Pure Entry-Level Variant Worth Going For?
English | हिंदी

Variant Analysis: Is Tata Punch Pure Entry-Level Variant Worth Going For?

Modified On Oct 25, 2021 07:22 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

  • 30195 Views
  • Write a comment

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the Pure variant of the Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is positioned below most subcompact SUVs and as a rugged-looking alternative to similarly priced hatchbacks. It can also be seen as a stepping stone moving up from entry-level offerings, in which case you’re probably stretching your budget for the Tata Punch Pure. Let’s see if it’s worth considering for you:

Variant

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

Pure

Rs 5.49 lakh

N.A.

Stretch to Adventure

Rs 6.39 lakh

Rs 6.99 lakh

Difference

Rs 90,000

-

Why consider the base-spec Punch Pure variant?

If you’re looking to stretch your budget to move up the car segments in terms of size and really like Tata’s SUV styling, the Punch Pure could be for you. It’s got proper SUV proportions unlike some entry-level models in the market and you get a relatively spacious cabin too. There’s no compromise in safety for the price as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard and also earned a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Punch Pure Interior

Here are the features offered in the entry-level trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Cladding on doors, wheel arches and sills

  • LED turn indicators

  • 90-degree-opening doors

  • Flat rear floor

  • Front power windows

  • Tilt adjustable steering

  • 4-inch LCD in instrument cluster

  • ISOFIX

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Central locking

Other features

  • Halogen headlamps

  • Steel wheels

  • Black door handles

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Dual-tone dashboard

    

  • Dual airbags

  • ABS with EBD

Upgrade to Adventure if you want

  • Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

  • Full wheel covers

  

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Power windows all around

  • Remote central locking

  • Audio system with

  • 4 speakers

  • Follow-me-home headlamps

Why skip the Pure variant?

With its lack of equipment, the base-spec Tata Punch feels like the bottom variant. Unless you need the cabin space at this price, you don’t get much for your money. Only the front windows are powered, there’s no audio system and you don’t even get body-coloured outside door handles. However, you could get more value for the base-spec by opting for the optional feature pack:

Should you consider the Rhythm pack?

 

Petrol-MT

Pure

Rs 5.49 lakh

Pure + Rhythm Pack

Rs 5.85 lakh

Difference

Rs 36,000

Features added: Audio system, 4 speakers, steering mounted audio controls

Tata Punch Pure Rhythm

Yes. For a premium of just Rs 36,000 you can get a factory-fitted audio and infotainment system for the Punch with steering-mounted audio controls too. There may be cheaper third-party audio systems to consider but they won’t be housed seamlessly on the dashboard and won’t get you steering-mounted controls either. The Rhythm pack is certainly a worthy addition for the Punch Pure variant if you can stretch your budget just a little bit. It’s also a lot more affordable than the Rs 90,000 jump for the next variant.

Variant

Verdict

Pure

Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can.

Adventure

Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget

Accomplished

Offers the best value-for-money feature set

Creative

Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it

Also read: Tata Punch vs Rivals: Price Talk

Read More on : Tata Punch AMT

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

3 out of 3 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Punch

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience