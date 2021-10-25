Modified On Oct 25, 2021 07:22 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the Pure variant of the Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is positioned below most subcompact SUVs and as a rugged-looking alternative to similarly priced hatchbacks. It can also be seen as a stepping stone moving up from entry-level offerings, in which case you’re probably stretching your budget for the Tata Punch Pure. Let’s see if it’s worth considering for you:

Variant Petrol-MT Petrol-AMT Pure Rs 5.49 lakh N.A. Stretch to Adventure Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Difference Rs 90,000 -

Why consider the base-spec Punch Pure variant?

If you’re looking to stretch your budget to move up the car segments in terms of size and really like Tata’s SUV styling, the Punch Pure could be for you. It’s got proper SUV proportions unlike some entry-level models in the market and you get a relatively spacious cabin too. There’s no compromise in safety for the price as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard and also earned a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Here are the features offered in the entry-level trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Cladding on doors, wheel arches and sills

LED turn indicators

90-degree-opening doors Flat rear floor Front power windows

Tilt adjustable steering 4-inch LCD in instrument cluster ISOFIX

Rear parking sensors

Central locking Other features Halogen headlamps

Steel wheels

Black door handles Fabric upholstery

Dual-tone dashboard Dual airbags

ABS with EBD Upgrade to Adventure if you want Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

Full wheel covers Steering mounted audio controls

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Power windows all around

Remote central locking Audio system with

4 speakers Follow-me-home headlamps

Why skip the Pure variant?

With its lack of equipment, the base-spec Tata Punch feels like the bottom variant. Unless you need the cabin space at this price, you don’t get much for your money. Only the front windows are powered, there’s no audio system and you don’t even get body-coloured outside door handles. However, you could get more value for the base-spec by opting for the optional feature pack:

Should you consider the Rhythm pack?

Petrol-MT Pure Rs 5.49 lakh Pure + Rhythm Pack Rs 5.85 lakh Difference Rs 36,000

Features added: Audio system, 4 speakers, steering mounted audio controls

Yes. For a premium of just Rs 36,000 you can get a factory-fitted audio and infotainment system for the Punch with steering-mounted audio controls too. There may be cheaper third-party audio systems to consider but they won’t be housed seamlessly on the dashboard and won’t get you steering-mounted controls either. The Rhythm pack is certainly a worthy addition for the Punch Pure variant if you can stretch your budget just a little bit. It’s also a lot more affordable than the Rs 90,000 jump for the next variant.

Variant Verdict Pure Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can. Adventure Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget Accomplished Offers the best value-for-money feature set Creative Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it

Also read: Tata Punch vs Rivals: Price Talk

Read More on : Tata Punch AMT