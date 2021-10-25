Variant Analysis: Is Tata Punch Pure Entry-Level Variant Worth Going For?
Modified On Oct 25, 2021 07:22 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch
We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the Pure variant of the Tata Punch
The Tata Punch is positioned below most subcompact SUVs and as a rugged-looking alternative to similarly priced hatchbacks. It can also be seen as a stepping stone moving up from entry-level offerings, in which case you’re probably stretching your budget for the Tata Punch Pure. Let’s see if it’s worth considering for you:
|
Variant
|
Petrol-MT
|
Petrol-AMT
|
Pure
|
Rs 5.49 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Stretch to Adventure
|
Rs 6.39 lakh
|
Rs 6.99 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 90,000
|
-
Why consider the base-spec Punch Pure variant?
If you’re looking to stretch your budget to move up the car segments in terms of size and really like Tata’s SUV styling, the Punch Pure could be for you. It’s got proper SUV proportions unlike some entry-level models in the market and you get a relatively spacious cabin too. There’s no compromise in safety for the price as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard and also earned a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP.
Here are the features offered in the entry-level trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Adventure if you want
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Pure variant?
With its lack of equipment, the base-spec Tata Punch feels like the bottom variant. Unless you need the cabin space at this price, you don’t get much for your money. Only the front windows are powered, there’s no audio system and you don’t even get body-coloured outside door handles. However, you could get more value for the base-spec by opting for the optional feature pack:
Should you consider the Rhythm pack?
|
Petrol-MT
|
Pure
|
Rs 5.49 lakh
|
Pure + Rhythm Pack
|
Rs 5.85 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 36,000
Features added: Audio system, 4 speakers, steering mounted audio controls
Yes. For a premium of just Rs 36,000 you can get a factory-fitted audio and infotainment system for the Punch with steering-mounted audio controls too. There may be cheaper third-party audio systems to consider but they won’t be housed seamlessly on the dashboard and won’t get you steering-mounted controls either. The Rhythm pack is certainly a worthy addition for the Punch Pure variant if you can stretch your budget just a little bit. It’s also a lot more affordable than the Rs 90,000 jump for the next variant.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can.
|
Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget
|
Offers the best value-for-money feature set
|
Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it
