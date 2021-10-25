Variant Analysis: Is The Tata Punch Creative Worth Stretching Your Budget?
Modified On Oct 25, 2021 07:20 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch
We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the Creative variant of the Tata Punch
The top-spec Tata Punch Creative variant is the one that is closest to bigger and more premium offerings. It’s pricier than its previous trim by more than a lakh, but does it offer enough value for you to stretch your budget by that much? Let’s find out:
|
Variant
|
Petrol-MT
|
Petrol-AMT
|
Stretch to Creative
|
Rs 8.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.09 lakh
Why should you consider the Creative variant?
If you want the best that Tata’s new entry-level SUV has to offer, the Punch Creative is for you. It looks the best thanks to the projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The Creative variant also gets the most comforts and fancy features like semi-digital instrument cluster, auto AC and cruise control.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
What could have been better about the Punch Creative variant?
The Rs 1.2 lakh premium over the previous variant does feel a bit steep for the added features. For the price, it should have been equipped with rear AC vents, Tata’s iRA connected car tech features, and more leatherette upholstery in the cabin.
Should you consider the iRA pack?
|
Petrol-MT
|
Petrol-AMT
|
Creative
|
Rs 8.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.09 lakh
|
Creative + iRA pack
|
Rs 8.79 lakh
|
Rs 9.39 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 30,000
|
Rs 30,000
Features added: iRA connected car tech
This is a feature pack you can do without. Tata’s iRA connected car tech includes some remote functions, live location tracking, and vehicle telematics. If your heart is set on using the Tata Punch with everything it has to offer you could consider investing the premium but it’s not a feature set you’d particularly miss.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can.
|
Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget
|
Offers the best value-for-money feature set
|
Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it
