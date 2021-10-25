Modified On Oct 25, 2021 07:20 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the Creative variant of the Tata Punch

The top-spec Tata Punch Creative variant is the one that is closest to bigger and more premium offerings. It’s pricier than its previous trim by more than a lakh, but does it offer enough value for you to stretch your budget by that much? Let’s find out:

Variant Petrol-MT Petrol-AMT Stretch to Creative Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh

Why should you consider the Creative variant?

If you want the best that Tata’s new entry-level SUV has to offer, the Punch Creative is for you. It looks the best thanks to the projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The Creative variant also gets the most comforts and fancy features like semi-digital instrument cluster, auto AC and cruise control.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Projector headlamps

16-inch alloy wheels

LED DRLs Leather wrapped steering wheel and gearknob

Rear seat armrest Cruise control

Auto AC

Auto folding ORVMs Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT display

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system Auto headlamps

Rear wiper, washer and defogger Other features Front fog lamps

LED taillamps

Roof rails Height adjustable driver’s seat

Cooled glovebox Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Push button start-stop

Rain sensing wipers 4 speakers, 2 tweeters

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Rear parking camera

Traction Pro (AMT only)

Dual airbags

ISOFIX

What could have been better about the Punch Creative variant?

The Rs 1.2 lakh premium over the previous variant does feel a bit steep for the added features. For the price, it should have been equipped with rear AC vents, Tata’s iRA connected car tech features, and more leatherette upholstery in the cabin.

Should you consider the iRA pack?

Petrol-MT Petrol-AMT Creative Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh Creative + iRA pack Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 9.39 lakh Difference Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000

Features added: iRA connected car tech

This is a feature pack you can do without. Tata’s iRA connected car tech includes some remote functions, live location tracking, and vehicle telematics. If your heart is set on using the Tata Punch with everything it has to offer you could consider investing the premium but it’s not a feature set you’d particularly miss.

Variant Verdict Pure Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can. Adventure Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget Accomplished Offers the best value-for-money feature set Creative Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it

