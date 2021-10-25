HomeNew CarsNewsVariant Analysis: Is The Tata Punch Creative Worth Stretching Your Budget?
Variant Analysis: Is The Tata Punch Creative Worth Stretching Your Budget?

Modified On Oct 25, 2021 07:20 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the Creative variant of the Tata Punch

The top-spec Tata Punch Creative variant is the one that is closest to bigger and more premium offerings. It’s pricier than its previous trim by more than a lakh, but does it offer enough value for you to stretch your budget by that much? Let’s find out:

Variant

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

Stretch to Creative

Rs 8.49 lakh

Rs 9.09 lakh

Why should you consider the Creative variant?

If you want the best that Tata’s new entry-level SUV has to offer, the Punch Creative is for you. It looks the best thanks to the projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The Creative variant also gets the most comforts and fancy features like semi-digital instrument cluster, auto AC and cruise control.

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Projector headlamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • LED DRLs

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel and gearknob

  • Rear seat armrest

  • Cruise control

  • Auto AC

  • Auto folding ORVMs

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT display

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Auto headlamps

  • Rear wiper, washer and defogger

Other features

  • Front fog lamps

  • LED taillamps

  • Roof rails

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Push button start-stop

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 4 speakers, 2 tweeters

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Rear parking camera

  • Traction Pro (AMT only)

  • Dual airbags

  • ISOFIX

What could have been better about the Punch Creative variant?

The Rs 1.2 lakh premium over the previous variant does feel a bit steep for the added features. For the price, it should have been equipped with rear AC vents, Tata’s iRA connected car tech features, and more leatherette upholstery in the cabin.

Should you consider the iRA pack?

 

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

Creative

Rs 8.49 lakh

Rs 9.09 lakh

Creative + iRA pack

Rs 8.79 lakh

Rs 9.39 lakh

Difference

Rs 30,000

Rs 30,000

Features added: iRA connected car tech

This is a feature pack you can do without. Tata’s iRA connected car tech includes some remote functions, live location tracking, and vehicle telematics. If your heart is set on using the Tata Punch with everything it has to offer you could consider investing the premium but it’s not a feature set you’d particularly miss.

Also read: Tata Punch vs Subcompact SUVs And Premium Hatchbacks: Price Talk

Variant

Verdict

Pure

Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can.

Adventure

Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget

Accomplished

Offers the best value-for-money feature set

Creative

Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it

Also read: Tata Punch: First Drive Review

