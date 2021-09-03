Upcoming Three-Row Jeep SUV (Meridian) Snapped Testing In India

Published On Sep 03, 2021 06:40 PM By Tarun for Jeep 7-Seater SUV

It was recently launched in Brazil as Commander and will to head out to India in 2022

The upcoming three-row Jeep SUV has been spied testing.

Looks identical to the Brazilian-spec Commander, but features a few market-specific changes.

It is expected to be named ‘Meridian’ in India.

Could be powered by the Wrangler’s 2-litre turbo-petrol and Compass 2-litre diesel engines, the latter paired with an optional 4WD.

Will rival the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, and Ford Endeavour.

The upcoming three-row version of the Jeep Compass has been snapped again in India. The test mule has been spied in Ladakh, where it must be going through high-altitude and terrain testing.

Jeep has launched the Commander SUV in Brazil, which will be launched in India with a different name and possibly with some market-specific changes. While it’s front end looks inspired by the Compass, the Commander gets a slightly different grille and sleeker headlamps.

The spied test mule here gets blacked-out alloy wheels which are the same as seen on the Commander. The rear profile, although heavily camouflaged, looks upright. The Brazilian-spec gets body-coloured as well as black-finished body cladding, depending on the variant.

Features onboard could include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, a powered tailgate, power-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. It could possibly gain ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) provided by the fact that the Brazilian-spec gets it.

The Meridian could use the Wrangler’s 268PS/400Nm 2-litre turbo petrol engine and the Compass’ 2-litre diesel engine (slightly retuned). The diesel variant should come with 4WD as an option.

The upcoming Jeep three-row SUV could be priced between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. It will rival the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster.

