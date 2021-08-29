HomeNew CarsNewsJeep Commander (Meridian) vs Rival 7-Seater SUVs: Spec Comparison
English | हिंदी

Jeep Commander (Meridian) vs Rival 7-Seater SUVs: Spec Comparison

Published On Aug 29, 2021 11:00 AM By Dhruv for Jeep 7-Seater SUV

  • 16062 Views
  • Write a comment

How does the upcoming 7-seater SUV from Jeep measure up against its prospective rivals?

It’s no secret that Jeep's been working on a 7-seater SUV, loosely based on the Compass, for India. What has been a secret are the specs of this SUV, and what kind of features it will offer. However, Jeep has now revealed the SUV in Brazil as the Commander, and it is likely to come to India in a similar avatar albeit with a different name. Here’s a glimpse of how it will stack up against its rivals:

Dimensions

 

Jeep Commander

Toyota Fortuner

Ford Endeavour

MG Gloster

Length

4769mm

4795mm

4903mm

4985mm

Width

1859mm

1855mm

1869mm

1926mm

Height

1700mm

1835mm

1837mm

1867mm

Wheelbase

2794mm

2745mm

2850mm

2950mm

Boot Space (all rows up)

233 litres

296 litres

450 litres

343 litres

The Commander is the shortest in terms of overall length and height. Its wheelbase is slightly longer than the Fortuner and it is wider than it too.  Jeep’s three-row SUV also has the smallest boot of the lot, with all rows up. The MG Gloster continues to reign as the largest SUV in this segment on all fronts, while the Ford Endeavour offers the most boot space with all rows up.

Powertrain

Petrol

 

Jeep Commander

Toyota Fortuner

Engine

1.3-litre turbo-petrol

2.7-litre

Transmission

6-speed automatic

5-speed manual/6-speed automatic

Max Power

180PS (petrol)/185PS (ethanol)

166PS

Peak Torque

270Nm

245Nm

If you are looking for a petrol-powered full-size SUV, you will be limited to the Jeep Commander and the Toyota Fortuner. The Commander’s petrol engine is less than half the size of the Fortuner, and yet it makes more power and more torque, thanks to the wonders of turbocharging. However, the Commander is only available with an automatic transmission, whereas the Fortuner can be had with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The Commander’s petrol engine in Brazil is capable of running on ethanol as well. However, we don’t expect that to be the case in India, as the India-spec Jeep SUV could get a different petrol engine altogether.

Diesel

 

Jeep Commander

Toyota Fortuner

Ford Endeavour

MG Gloster

Engine

2.0-litre

2.8-litre

2.0-litre

2.0-litre turbo/2.0-litre twin-turbo

Transmission

9-speed automatic

6-speed manual/6-speed automatic

10-speed automatic

8-speed automatic

Max Power

170PS

204PS

170PS

163PS/218PS

Peak Torque

380Nm

420Nm (manual)/500Nm (automatic)

420Nm

375Nm/480Nm

Diesel engines seem to be the popular choice in this segment, and all of the Commander’s rivals offer one. The Commander is tied with the Endeavour for the least powerful engine in this comparison (if you discount the single turbo engine of the Gloster). The Endeavour, meanwhile, offers a lot more torque. As far as outright power is concerned, it is the Gloster with its twin-turbo diesel engine that takes the cake, but the Fortuner manages to keep pace with its best-in-segment 500Nm (with the automatic transmission only). However, the Jeep’s underpowered diesel could be the most efficient one here.

All four SUVs offer a 4WD drivetrain with their diesel engine.

Highlights Features

Feature Sections

Jeep Commander

Toyota Fortuner

Ford Endeavour

MG Gloster

Exterior

  • Full LED headlamps

  • LED fog lamps

  • LED DRLs

  • 19-inch alloy wheels (top-spec)

  • LED headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • LED fog lamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • LED headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Fog lamps (front and rear)

  • LED tail lamps

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • LED headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Fog lamps (front and rear)

  • LED tail lamps

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Suede and leather upholstery

  • Power adjustable front seats

  • Leather upholstery

  • Power adjustable front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Ambient lighting

  • Leather seat upholstery

  • 8-way power adjustable front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Ambient lighting

  • Leather upholstery

  • Power adjustable front seats 

Comfort and Convenience

  • 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

  • Wireless smartphone charging

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Electrically operated boot

  • Alexa voice assistant

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Wireless smartphone charging

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Dual zone climate control

  • Parallel park assist

  • Power folding third row seat

  • Electrically operated boot

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster with 8-inch MID

  • Massage seats

  • Electrically operated boot

  • Three zone climate control

  • PM 2.5 air filter

  • Wireless smartphone charging

Infotainment

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (450W)

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 11-speaker JBL sound system

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker system

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 12-speaker sound system

Safety

  • ADAS

  • 7 airbags

  • 7 airbags

  • 7 airbags

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ADAS

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • 6 airbags

The Jeep Commander, alongside the Gloster, will become only the second vehicle in this segment to offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This will be one of the biggest selling points of this SUV, alongside the fact that it offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a fully digital driver’s display (something no other car does in the segment).

However, it remains to be seen what the Jeep Commander will offer, once it does reach India.

Price Range

 

Jeep Commander

Toyota Fortuner

Ford Endeavour

MG Gloster

Price Range

Rs 28 lakh - Rs 35 lakh (estimated India price)

Rs 30.34 lakh - Rs 38.30 lakh

Rs 33.81 lakh - Rs 36.26 lakh

Rs 29.98 lakh - Rs 37.28 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Jeep’s pricing of the Commander will be crucial to its success in India. If it is able to undercut the opposition as estimated above, it stands a chance of cornering a chunk of the segment for itself. However, if prices are higher, then the Commander might just become another niche Jeep product in the Indian market. It would also be rivalling the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq that is expected to launch by the end of 2021.

D
Published by
Dhruv
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Jeep 7-Seater SUV

Read Full News
  • MG Gloster
  • Ford Endeavour
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Jeep 7-Seater SUV
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience