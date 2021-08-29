Jeep Commander (Meridian) vs Rival 7-Seater SUVs: Spec Comparison
How does the upcoming 7-seater SUV from Jeep measure up against its prospective rivals?
It’s no secret that Jeep's been working on a 7-seater SUV, loosely based on the Compass, for India. What has been a secret are the specs of this SUV, and what kind of features it will offer. However, Jeep has now revealed the SUV in Brazil as the Commander, and it is likely to come to India in a similar avatar albeit with a different name. Here’s a glimpse of how it will stack up against its rivals:
Dimensions
|
Jeep Commander
|
Toyota Fortuner
|
Ford Endeavour
|
MG Gloster
|
Length
|
4769mm
|
4795mm
|
4903mm
|
4985mm
|
Width
|
1859mm
|
1855mm
|
1869mm
|
1926mm
|
Height
|
1700mm
|
1835mm
|
1837mm
|
1867mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2794mm
|
2745mm
|
2850mm
|
2950mm
|
Boot Space (all rows up)
|
233 litres
|
296 litres
|
450 litres
|
343 litres
The Commander is the shortest in terms of overall length and height. Its wheelbase is slightly longer than the Fortuner and it is wider than it too. Jeep’s three-row SUV also has the smallest boot of the lot, with all rows up. The MG Gloster continues to reign as the largest SUV in this segment on all fronts, while the Ford Endeavour offers the most boot space with all rows up.
Powertrain
Petrol
|
Jeep Commander
|
Toyota Fortuner
|
Engine
|
1.3-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.7-litre
|
Transmission
|
6-speed automatic
|
5-speed manual/6-speed automatic
|
Max Power
|
180PS (petrol)/185PS (ethanol)
|
166PS
|
Peak Torque
|
270Nm
|
245Nm
If you are looking for a petrol-powered full-size SUV, you will be limited to the Jeep Commander and the Toyota Fortuner. The Commander’s petrol engine is less than half the size of the Fortuner, and yet it makes more power and more torque, thanks to the wonders of turbocharging. However, the Commander is only available with an automatic transmission, whereas the Fortuner can be had with both manual and automatic transmission options.
The Commander’s petrol engine in Brazil is capable of running on ethanol as well. However, we don’t expect that to be the case in India, as the India-spec Jeep SUV could get a different petrol engine altogether.
Diesel
|
Jeep Commander
|
Toyota Fortuner
|
Ford Endeavour
|
MG Gloster
|
Engine
|
2.0-litre
|
2.8-litre
|
2.0-litre
|
2.0-litre turbo/2.0-litre twin-turbo
|
Transmission
|
9-speed automatic
|
6-speed manual/6-speed automatic
|
10-speed automatic
|
8-speed automatic
|
Max Power
|
170PS
|
204PS
|
170PS
|
163PS/218PS
|
Peak Torque
|
380Nm
|
420Nm (manual)/500Nm (automatic)
|
420Nm
|
375Nm/480Nm
Diesel engines seem to be the popular choice in this segment, and all of the Commander’s rivals offer one. The Commander is tied with the Endeavour for the least powerful engine in this comparison (if you discount the single turbo engine of the Gloster). The Endeavour, meanwhile, offers a lot more torque. As far as outright power is concerned, it is the Gloster with its twin-turbo diesel engine that takes the cake, but the Fortuner manages to keep pace with its best-in-segment 500Nm (with the automatic transmission only). However, the Jeep’s underpowered diesel could be the most efficient one here.
All four SUVs offer a 4WD drivetrain with their diesel engine.
Highlights Features
|
Feature Sections
|
Jeep Commander
|
Toyota Fortuner
|
Ford Endeavour
|
MG Gloster
|
Exterior
|
|
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
The Jeep Commander, alongside the Gloster, will become only the second vehicle in this segment to offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This will be one of the biggest selling points of this SUV, alongside the fact that it offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a fully digital driver’s display (something no other car does in the segment).
However, it remains to be seen what the Jeep Commander will offer, once it does reach India.
Price Range
|
Jeep Commander
|
Toyota Fortuner
|
Ford Endeavour
|
MG Gloster
|
Price Range
|
Rs 28 lakh - Rs 35 lakh (estimated India price)
|
Rs 30.34 lakh - Rs 38.30 lakh
|
Rs 33.81 lakh - Rs 36.26 lakh
|
Rs 29.98 lakh - Rs 37.28 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
Jeep’s pricing of the Commander will be crucial to its success in India. If it is able to undercut the opposition as estimated above, it stands a chance of cornering a chunk of the segment for itself. However, if prices are higher, then the Commander might just become another niche Jeep product in the Indian market. It would also be rivalling the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq that is expected to launch by the end of 2021.
