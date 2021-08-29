Jeep Commander (Meridian) vs Rival 7-Seater SUVs: Spec Comparison

Published On Aug 29, 2021 11:00 AM By Dhruv for Jeep 7-Seater SUV

How does the upcoming 7-seater SUV from Jeep measure up against its prospective rivals?

It’s no secret that Jeep's been working on a 7-seater SUV, loosely based on the Compass, for India. What has been a secret are the specs of this SUV, and what kind of features it will offer. However, Jeep has now revealed the SUV in Brazil as the Commander, and it is likely to come to India in a similar avatar albeit with a different name. Here’s a glimpse of how it will stack up against its rivals:

Dimensions

Jeep Commander Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour MG Gloster Length 4769mm 4795mm 4903mm 4985mm Width 1859mm 1855mm 1869mm 1926mm Height 1700mm 1835mm 1837mm 1867mm Wheelbase 2794mm 2745mm 2850mm 2950mm Boot Space (all rows up) 233 litres 296 litres 450 litres 343 litres

The Commander is the shortest in terms of overall length and height. Its wheelbase is slightly longer than the Fortuner and it is wider than it too. Jeep’s three-row SUV also has the smallest boot of the lot, with all rows up. The MG Gloster continues to reign as the largest SUV in this segment on all fronts, while the Ford Endeavour offers the most boot space with all rows up.

Powertrain

Petrol

Jeep Commander Toyota Fortuner Engine 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 2.7-litre Transmission 6-speed automatic 5-speed manual/6-speed automatic Max Power 180PS (petrol)/185PS (ethanol) 166PS Peak Torque 270Nm 245Nm

If you are looking for a petrol-powered full-size SUV, you will be limited to the Jeep Commander and the Toyota Fortuner. The Commander’s petrol engine is less than half the size of the Fortuner, and yet it makes more power and more torque, thanks to the wonders of turbocharging. However, the Commander is only available with an automatic transmission, whereas the Fortuner can be had with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The Commander’s petrol engine in Brazil is capable of running on ethanol as well. However, we don’t expect that to be the case in India, as the India-spec Jeep SUV could get a different petrol engine altogether.

Diesel

Jeep Commander Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour MG Gloster Engine 2.0-litre 2.8-litre 2.0-litre 2.0-litre turbo/2.0-litre twin-turbo Transmission 9-speed automatic 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic 10-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Max Power 170PS 204PS 170PS 163PS/218PS Peak Torque 380Nm 420Nm (manual)/500Nm (automatic) 420Nm 375Nm/480Nm

Diesel engines seem to be the popular choice in this segment, and all of the Commander’s rivals offer one. The Commander is tied with the Endeavour for the least powerful engine in this comparison (if you discount the single turbo engine of the Gloster). The Endeavour, meanwhile, offers a lot more torque. As far as outright power is concerned, it is the Gloster with its twin-turbo diesel engine that takes the cake, but the Fortuner manages to keep pace with its best-in-segment 500Nm (with the automatic transmission only). However, the Jeep’s underpowered diesel could be the most efficient one here.

All four SUVs offer a 4WD drivetrain with their diesel engine.

Highlights Features

Feature Sections Jeep Commander Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour MG Gloster Exterior Full LED headlamps

LED fog lamps

LED DRLs

19-inch alloy wheels (top-spec) LED headlamps

LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

LED tail lamps

18-inch alloy wheels LED headlamps

LED DRLs

Fog lamps (front and rear)

LED tail lamps

18-inch alloy wheels LED headlamps

LED DRLs

Fog lamps (front and rear)

LED tail lamps

19-inch alloy wheels Interior Panoramic sunroof

Suede and leather upholstery

Power adjustable front seats Leather upholstery

Power adjustable front seats Panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

Leather seat upholstery

8-way power adjustable front seats Panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

Leather upholstery

Power adjustable front seats Comfort and Convenience 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

Wireless smartphone charging

Dual-zone climate control

Electrically operated boot

Alexa voice assistant Semi-digital instrument cluster

Wireless smartphone charging

Ventilated front seats Semi-digital instrument cluster

Dual zone climate control

Parallel park assist

Power folding third row seat

Electrically operated boot Semi-digital instrument cluster with 8-inch MID

Massage seats

Electrically operated boot

Three zone climate control

PM 2.5 air filter

Wireless smartphone charging Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (450W) 8-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

11-speaker JBL sound system 8-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker system 12.3-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

12-speaker sound system Safety ADAS

7 airbags 7 airbags 7 airbags

Tyre pressure monitoring system ADAS

Tyre pressure monitoring system

6 airbags

The Jeep Commander, alongside the Gloster, will become only the second vehicle in this segment to offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This will be one of the biggest selling points of this SUV, alongside the fact that it offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a fully digital driver’s display (something no other car does in the segment).

However, it remains to be seen what the Jeep Commander will offer, once it does reach India.

Price Range

Jeep Commander Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour MG Gloster Price Range Rs 28 lakh - Rs 35 lakh (estimated India price) Rs 30.34 lakh - Rs 38.30 lakh Rs 33.81 lakh - Rs 36.26 lakh Rs 29.98 lakh - Rs 37.28 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Jeep’s pricing of the Commander will be crucial to its success in India. If it is able to undercut the opposition as estimated above, it stands a chance of cornering a chunk of the segment for itself. However, if prices are higher, then the Commander might just become another niche Jeep product in the Indian market. It would also be rivalling the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq that is expected to launch by the end of 2021.