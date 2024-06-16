Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Variants In Pics: E, S, S Plus, G, And V

Modified On Jun 16, 2024 12:04 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Taisor

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced between Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor was launched in April 2024 as the rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx. It’s the sixth shared product between Toyota and Maruti, which is being offered in five broad variants: E, S, S Plus, G, and V. Let’s see how different each variant looks in pictures.

Toyota Taisor E

Price:

E E CNG Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 8.71 lakh

Engine:

1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol-CNG 90 PS / 113 Nm 77.5 PS / 98.5 Nm 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

The base-spec E variant of the Toyota Taisor offers both petrol and CNG powertrain options. As an entry-level trim, the Toyota Taisor E is equipped with halogen projector headlights instead of multi-reflector LED headlights, and it lacks LED DRLs. For the profile, the turn indicators are mounted on the side fender, and the door handles and ORVMs are blacked out. While the wheel size remains 16 inches like the higher-grade trims, these are steel wheels with wheel covers rather than alloys. At the rear, this base-spec variant of the Taisor features a shark-fin antenna and LED tail lights but does not have a connected LED setup. Though it gets rear defogger, but misses out on rear wiper washer.

Despite being a base variant, the Taisor E gets dual tone black and maroon interior along with silver accents on the dashboard and doors. However unlike the higher-spec variants, the door opening lever doesn’t get chrome treatment and the gear lever lacks contrast colours as well. This variant of the Taisor misses an infotainment system, steering mounted controls, electrically adjustable ORVMS, and push button engine start/stop feature. However it comes with automatic AC and all four power windows, which is a good thing considering that it’s a base-spec model. Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, and rear parking sensors.

Toyota Taisor S

Price:

S S AMT Rs 8.60 lakh Rs 9.13 lakh

Engine:

1.2-litre petrol 90 PS / 113 Nm 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

The fascia of the one-above-base S variant of the Taisor looks similar to that of its base-spec E variant. However from the side, the Taisor S gets body coloured door handles and ORVMs, the latter now fitted with integrated turn indicators. These ORVMs are also electrically folding and adjustable from this variant onwards. However it still only gets 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. The rear of the Taisor S also looks identical to its base-spec E variant.

From the S variant, the Urban Cruiser Taisor gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted phone controls, a 4-speaker sound system, and electrically foldable ORVMs. The safety features on the Taisor S are the same as those offered with its base-spec model.

Toyota Taisor S Plus

S Pus S AMT Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.53 lakh

Engine:

1.2-litre petrol 90 PS / 113 Nm 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

From the mid-spec S Plus variant, the Taisor carries a lot of visual differences compared to the lower-spec E and S variants. Up front, it gets LED multi-reflector headlights and LED DRLs. It also sports 16-inch black painted alloy wheels on the side. However at the rear, it still features the same LED tail lights without a connected LED strip.

Inside, the Taisor S Plus seems the same as the Taisor S with the dual-tone cabin and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Rest of the features and safety kit also remains same as the regular S variant. The Plus variant of the Taisor can also be considered the best equipped variant you can get with the naturally-aspirated petrol engine.

Toyota Taisor G

G G AT Rs 10.55 lakh Rs 11.96 lakh

Engine:

1-litre turbo-petrol 100 PS / 148 Nm 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The second-from-the-top variant of the Toyota Taisor is the entry-level turbo-petrol variant which gets the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic instead of 5-speed AMT. In terms of looks, the fascia and and the profile remains same as the S Plus variant, however at the rear it finally gets connected LED tail lights and a rear wiper washer.

From the inside, the Taisor G gets chrome treatment on the door handles and around the centre console. Its cabin gets upgraded as the equipment list grows to include a 6-speaker sound system, wireless phone charger, TFT multi-information display in the instrument cluster, USB charging sockets front and rear, rear AC vents, height adjustable driver’s seat, front footwell lighting, and front centre armrest with storage.

The automatic variants also get paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel. For added convenience, you’ll get a push-button engine start-stop system as well. Over the lower-spec variants, the Taisor G comes with safety features like six airbags and rear parking camera.

Toyota Taisor V

V V AT Rs 11.47 lakh Rs 12.88 lakh

Engine:

1-litre turbo-petrol 100 PS / 148 Nm 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The V is the top-spec variant of the Toyota Taisor which also gets the option of a dual-tone paint option, and also the 16-inch machine curt alloy wheels. Rest of the exterior design remains similar to the Taisor G variant. You will also spot added cameras under the ORVMs and in the front fascia for one of the top-spec safety features.

Inside, one of the major highlights on the fully loaded variant of the Taisor is the bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, now paired with an Arkamys tuned 6-speaker sound system. Since it has cruise control as well, you get added controls on the right side of the leather-wrapped steering wheel. Toyota has also equipped the V variant of the Taisor with amenities like auto-dimming IRVM and a 360-degree camera.

Rivals

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is a direct rival to the Maruti Fronx, while it can also be regarded as an alternative to premium hatchbacks, sub-4m SUVs and the likes of the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

