Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Vs Maruti e Vitara: Differences And Similarities Explained

Same electric roots, different brand identities. Does the Toyota sibling offer an edge over the Maruti e Vitara? Find out

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have deepened their partnership in India as they are now all set to enter the electric vehicle space with two closely related compact electric SUVs, the Maruti e Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella. While both models are based on the same underlying architecture and share core mechanicals, they have been styled a little differently.

Ahead of their launch, if you are interested in knowing the differences and similarities between these two EVs, here’s a detailed comparison:

Exterior

Front

Although dimensions are largely identical, the visual identities of the two SUVs are clearly distinct. Up front, the Toyota Ebella embraces classic EV design cues. You get a closed-off face paired with sleek, neatly sculpted bumpers that lend the SUV a clean and modern appearance.

What really sets it apart, though, are the monopod LED headlamps with pixel-like DRLs. These lighting elements give the Ebella a sharp, yet clean look, making it feel more futuristic than its Maruti sibling.

In contrast, the Maruti e Vitara goes for a more rugged and upright front fascia. Its lighting elements are chunkier, and the bumper design looks tougher and more SUV-like, which may appeal to buyers who prefer a traditional, muscular stance over sleek EV styling.

In the Ebella, the Toyota logo is positioned higher, above the connected lighting strip. In the e Vitara, you get a larger logo positioned a bit more traditionally in the centre. The e Vitara gets fog lamps up front, which the Ebella misses out on. There are minor tweaks on the bonnet as well, as you get sharper cuts on the bonnet of the Ebella.

Side

Viewed from the side, the Ebella a curvy silhouette identical to the e Vitara. With both EVs, you get thick black cladding around the wheel arches and along the lower doors for visual contrast.

The Ebella gets 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, while the e Vitara gets up to 19-inch alloy wheels. You also have BEV badging up front.

In short, the profiles of both these EVs are very similar. The Toyota Ebella stands out with a cleaner look than the rugged appeal of the e Vitara.

Rear

At the rear, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella adopts a pixel-style pattern for the LED taillights, mirroring the front DRLs. Similarly, the taillight design on the e Vitara replicates its front Y-shaped LED DRL signature. Both SUVs get rugged-looking bumpers, adding to the muscular appearance. Both SUVs also get a roof-mounted spoiler alongwith a shark fin antenna. Maruti has given the e Vitara lettering in the centre of the tailgate, while Toyota has positioned the Ebella lettering a bit subtly at the lower right section of the tailgate. On the left-hand side, you will find the Urban Cruiser badge.

Overall, both these SUVs have their own style and align with their brand identities. If you want a more rugged and conventionally styled SUV, then the e Vitara does the job. The Ebella takes the sleeker and more modern approach. Want to check out the colour options of the Ebella? Head over to this story.

Interior

Step inside, and you will realize that there are more similarities than differences.

The Toyota Ebella features the same dashboard design and layout as the one on the Maruti e Vitara. The large, wide infotainment screen sits prominently on the dash, paired with a fully digital instrument cluster. Both the EVs get a dark black and tan dual-tone theme, which would be easier to maintain. Usually, Toyota prefers lighter schemes in comparison with Maruti cars, but going for the darker colour scheme seems to be the more sensible option here.

We are glad that both these EVs have plenty of physical controls that are easier to spot and reach. Both cars also get the same flat-bottom steering wheel, albeit with different logos. Just like the e Vitara, you get a floating lower centre console, finished in gloss black.

In both SUVs, you will find ample storage spaces to keep your bottles and mobile phone. The seats are also finished in a dual-tone black and tan scheme, similar to the ones on the e Vitara.

Features

In terms of features, both Ebella and e Vitara get the same list of equipment. The top features include a 10.1-inch infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, multi-colour ambient lighting, a fixed glass roof, ventilated front seats and a 10-way powered driver seat. The only difference is that the Ebella gets a 10-speaker JBL audio setup compared to the e Vitara’s 10-speaker Infinity unit.

Safety features include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

In both EVs, you also get a level-2 ADAS suite with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring.

Powertrain

The Urban Cruiser Ebella and the Maruti e Vitara get the same powertrain options. Here’s a quick look at the specifications:

Battery 49 kWh 61 kWh Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm Claimed Range 440 km (ARAI) 543 km (ARAI)

As seen above, you get a maximum claimed range of up to 543 km.

You only get a front-wheel drive configuration with both battery packs.

The torque output remains the same irrespective of the battery pack, but you get more power with the larger battery pack option.

The interesting thing is the e Vitara is claimed to offer slightly more torque (+3.5 Nm) at least on paper.

Price And Rivals

The Toyota Ebella is expected to be priced at around Rs 18 lakh, slightly more than the e Vitara which will likely start at Rs 17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The two EVs will compete with the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and the MG Windsor EV.

If you want to check out our in-depth unveil story on the Ebella, head over to this report.