    Check Out The 9 Colour Options Of Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Modified On Jan 21, 2026 05:24 PM By Bikramjit

    2.3K Views
    Toyota Ebella

    The 2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV has recently been unveiled ahead of its imminent launch. It is offered in nine colour options in total, including both monotone and dual-tone hues. Here’s a quick look at all those shades:

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Colour Options

    • Bluish Black

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    • Gaming Grey

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    • Enticing Silver (Also available with Dual-tone)

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    • Cafe White (Also available with Dual-tone)

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    • Sportin Red (Also available with Dual-tone)

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    • Landbreeze Green (Available only in Dual-tone)

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Image Gallery:

    The Urban Cruiser Ebella EV might be based on the Maruti e Vitara, but has distinctive exterior styling. Here’s a detailed look at the design of the Toyota EV.

    Features Onboard

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV brings an absolutely equivalent cabin to its cousin, the Maruti e Vitara. The black and tan colour scheme is the same as its features set. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    The highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 10-speaker JBL sound system (e Vitara has an Infinity sound system). It also has a wireless phone charger, a fixed glass roof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats with power adjustment for the driver, sliding and reclining rear seats, tilt/telescopic steering wheel and keyless entry with push button start/stop.

    Safety

    The safety suite has 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold control, AVAS, and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

    Battery Pack & Range

    The Ebella EV is equipped with two battery packs with a single-motor setup and a front-wheel drivetrain. Here are the specifications:

    Battery

    49 kWh

    61 kWh

    Claimed Range 

    Up To 543 km (ARAI)

    Power 

    144 PS

    174 PS

    Torque

    189 Nm

    189 Nm

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to launch soon at a price tag of Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the Mahindra BE 6.

