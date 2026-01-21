Check Out The 9 Colour Options Of Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

The 2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV has recently been unveiled ahead of its imminent launch. It is offered in nine colour options in total, including both monotone and dual-tone hues. Here’s a quick look at all those shades:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Colour Options

Bluish Black

Gaming Grey

Enticing Silver (Also available with Dual-tone)

Cafe White (Also available with Dual-tone)

Sportin Red (Also available with Dual-tone)

Landbreeze Green (Available only in Dual-tone)

Image Gallery: The Urban Cruiser Ebella EV might be based on the Maruti e Vitara, but has distinctive exterior styling. Here’s a detailed look at the design of the Toyota EV.

Features Onboard

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV brings an absolutely equivalent cabin to its cousin, the Maruti e Vitara. The black and tan colour scheme is the same as its features set.

The highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 10-speaker JBL sound system (e Vitara has an Infinity sound system). It also has a wireless phone charger, a fixed glass roof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats with power adjustment for the driver, sliding and reclining rear seats, tilt/telescopic steering wheel and keyless entry with push button start/stop.

Safety

The safety suite has 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold control, AVAS, and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

Battery Pack & Range

The Ebella EV is equipped with two battery packs with a single-motor setup and a front-wheel drivetrain. Here are the specifications:

Battery 49 kWh 61 kWh Claimed Range Up To 543 km (ARAI) Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm

Expected Price & Rivals

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to launch soon at a price tag of Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the Mahindra BE 6.