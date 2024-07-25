Published On Jul 25, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Toyota Taisor

The Toyota Taisor and the Nissan Magnite CVT produce similar power from their 1-litre turbo-petrol units. But which one is quicker? Let’s find out

The Toyota Taisor was launched in early 2024 as Toyota’s version of the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover. It has already proven its mettle against the Hyundai Venue N Line in our previous performance test with its 1-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an automatic gearbox. Now, we pit it against another contender with similar technical specifications - the Nissan Magnite. How will the Taisor perform against the similarly priced sub-4m SUV: the Magnite? Before finding that out, here are the detailed specifications of both models:

Specifications Toyota Taisor Nissan Magnite Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo petrol Power 100 PS 100 PS Torque 148 Nm 160 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT CVT

As the table suggests, both sub-4m offerings get a 1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The power produced by both engines is identical, but the Magnite produces slightly more torque than the Taisor.

Acceleration Test

Tests Toyota Taisor Nissan Magnite 0-100 kmph 10.98 seconds 12.03 seconds Quarter Mile 17.67 seconds at 127.17kmph 18.44 seconds at 120.91kmph 20-80 kmph (Kickdown) 6.64 seconds 7.27 seconds

It can be clearly seen that the Toyota Taisor outruns the Nissan Magnite in every aspect of the acceleration tests.

In the 0-100 kmph acceleration test, the Taisor is about a second faster than the Magnite.

The Taisor is also quicker when the quarter-mile run of both models is concerned.

In the kickdown from 20 kmph to 80 kmph, Toyota’s crossover beats the Magnite sub-4m SUV with a time gap of 0.63 seconds.

Also Read: Budget 2024: Government Grants Import Duty Exemption On Lithium-Ion, EV Prices Expected To Come Down

Braking Test

Tests Toyota Taisor Nissan Magnite 100-0 kmph 42.81 metres 39.75 metres 80-0 kmph 26.97 metres 25.71 metres

Contrary to the acceleration results, the Magnite takes around 3 metres less distance to come to a halt from 100 kmph.

The Magnite also aces in the 80-0 kmph braking test by taking 1.26 metres less than the Taisor to come to a standstill.

Disclaimer: Please note that the performance figures may vary depending on the driver, driving conditions, vehicle’s health, and climate.

Price Comparison

Model Price Range Toyota Taisor AT Rs 11.96 lakh to 12.88 lakh Nissan Magnite CVT Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.07 lakh

The Toyota Taisor V AT variant that was tested is priced at Rs 12.88 lakh, which is Rs 2.07 lakh more expensive than the XV Premium variant of the Nissan Magnite which was used for this test. Both the sub-4m cars rival the Maruti Fronx, Mahindra XUV 3X0, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet and the Renault Kiger.

Want instant updates on the automotive world? Do follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel.

Read More on : Taisor AMT