All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Toyota Taisor AT vs Nissan Magnite CVT: Which One Is Quicker?

Published On Jul 25, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Toyota Taisor

  • 6.3K Views
  • Write a comment

The Toyota Taisor and the Nissan Magnite CVT produce similar power from their 1-litre turbo-petrol units. But which one is quicker? Let’s find out

Toyota Taisor vs Nissan Magnite: Which One Is Quicker

The Toyota Taisor was launched in early 2024 as Toyota’s version of the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover. It has already proven its mettle against the Hyundai Venue N Line in our previous performance test with its 1-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an automatic gearbox. Now, we pit it against another contender with similar technical specifications - the Nissan Magnite. How will the Taisor perform against the similarly priced sub-4m SUV: the Magnite? Before finding that out, here are the detailed specifications of both models:

Specifications

Toyota Taisor

Nissan Magnite

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1-litre turbo petrol

Power

100 PS

100 PS

Torque

148 Nm

160 Nm

Transmission

6-speed AT

CVT

As the table suggests, both sub-4m offerings get a 1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The power produced by both engines is identical, but the Magnite produces slightly more torque than the Taisor.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor acceleration

Acceleration Test

Tests

Toyota Taisor

Nissan Magnite

0-100 kmph

10.98 seconds

12.03 seconds

Quarter Mile

17.67 seconds at 127.17kmph

18.44 seconds at 120.91kmph

20-80 kmph (Kickdown)

6.64 seconds

7.27 seconds
  • It can be clearly seen that the Toyota Taisor outruns the Nissan Magnite in every aspect of the acceleration tests.

  • In the 0-100 kmph acceleration test, the Taisor is about a second faster than the Magnite.

  • The Taisor is also quicker when the quarter-mile run of both models is concerned.

  • In the kickdown from 20 kmph to 80 kmph, Toyota’s crossover beats the Magnite sub-4m SUV with a time gap of 0.63 seconds.

Nissan Magnite on the highway

Also Read: Budget 2024: Government Grants Import Duty Exemption On Lithium-Ion, EV Prices Expected To Come Down

Braking Test

Tests

Toyota Taisor

Nissan Magnite

100-0 kmph

42.81 metres

39.75 metres

80-0 kmph

26.97 metres

25.71 metres
  • Contrary to the acceleration results, the Magnite takes around 3 metres less distance to come to a halt from 100 kmph.

  • The Magnite also aces in the 80-0 kmph braking test by taking 1.26 metres less than the Taisor to come to a standstill.

Disclaimer: Please note that the performance figures may vary depending on the driver, driving conditions, vehicle’s health, and climate.

Toyota Taisor performance

Price Comparison

Model

Price Range

Toyota Taisor AT

Rs 11.96 lakh to 12.88 lakh

Nissan Magnite CVT

Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.07 lakh

The Toyota Taisor V AT variant that was tested is priced at Rs 12.88 lakh, which is Rs 2.07 lakh more expensive than the XV Premium variant of the Nissan Magnite which was used for this test. Both the sub-4m cars rival the Maruti Fronx, Mahindra XUV 3X0, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet and the Renault Kiger.

Want instant updates on the automotive world? Do follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel.

Read More on : Taisor AMT

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Toyota Taisor

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Toyota Taisor AT vs Nissan Magnite CVT: Which One Is Quicker?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience