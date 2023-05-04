Toyota Innova Crysta Through The Ages - Undefeated Even After 18 Years!

Published On May 04, 2023 07:24 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Crysta

The MPV is currently in its third generation and still continues to be one of the best-selling three-row cars

Want an MPV or a three-row car or a joint-family car? Your first choice is likely to be the Toyota Innova. Well, it has been a people-pleaser for the past 18 years. Almost two decades later, the nameplate is still running strong and is still one of the most popular models on sale. The Hycross for instance, has a waiting period of close to a year!

What makes the Innova so popular? Why is it such a trusted car that makes it a people’s choice even after a long time? Let’s see its history and the answer to your questions:

The Qualis Gets Replaced In 2005

The Toyota Qualis was already five years old. It was already very popular and in five years, it sold over a lakh units in India. But in the Indonesian market, a more premium MPV was being readied. The Toyota Innova. Little did everyone know that it would be a complete game changer for the carmaker.

In 2005, India got the Innova, as a replacement for the Qualis, for a price tag of around Rs 7 lakh. Since the latter already set the market for a Toyota MPV, the Innova swiftly and effortlessly took over the mantle and thus began its reign. It got the choice of 2.5-litre common-rail diesel and 2.7-litre VVT-i petrol engines at launch. Obviously, the diesel engine was the most preferred and the Innova petrol is as rare as a Supra in India.

It was a premium offering, especially from the inside. Wooden trims, leather finishes, dual front airbags, three-row AC, and ABS were some highlights of the OG Innova. For four years, buyers got the same model, and then it was time for its first facelift.

The First Facelift, 2009

In 2009, the Innova got its first update. The idea was to make it more plush, which saw the inclusion of steering wheel controls, posh upholstery, automatic AC, and a revised MID. Other design upgrades included a new grille, different alloy wheels, and tweaked bumpers.

No mechanical upgrades were given to the first facelift. However, it did get the CNG option with its petrol engine. In 2010, an intercooler was added to its diesel engine to improve engine running.

FUN FACT - Toyota already sold over 1.5 lakh units of the Innova from 2005 to 2009. This made it one of the best-selling cars in the country

The Second Facelift, 2012

Again, the focus was on more luxury and a sportier appearance. The exterior of the Innova was spruced up with a refreshed front fascia, new alloy wheels, and a tweaked rear profile. The cabin got the luxury of a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, a rear camera, and dual-tone seat covers. It continued with the same petrol and diesel engines, without the convenience of an automatic.

The Third Facelift, 2013

Just a year later, in 2013, came another update. It had already crossed the Rs 4 lakh milestone in its eight years of sale. This time, Toyota introduced a new top-spec Z variant for the Innova. The changes were again (sigh) cosmetic, limited to new grille, alloy wheels, and bumpers.

Even the cabin received some updates in the form of more wooden inserts. Also, from this version, the petrol engine was dropped and Innova was henceforth, a diesel-only offering.

The Fourth (And Last) Facelift, 2015

In 2015, it completed 10 years and was still going strong. The facelifts gave it a refreshed look but more or less, it still looked the same as the first version. The 2015 version of the Innova got some modern-looking visual touches, which also gave it a sportier look. From this facelift, dual front airbags with ABS were standard for all the variants.

Enter: The All-new Innova, 2016

While it was still selling like hotcakes, the Innova really needed an upgrade. In 2016, Toyota launched the Innova Crysta. It was bigger, more premium, and more potent than the OG Innova. Till now, it was considered a premium alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, but still no direct rival. The same continued with the Crysta as it had several similar-priced alternatives, but was a lone bull. Importantly, the prices in a decade had doubled up, as the Crysta was sold off for around Rs 14 lakh.

The Crysta got a more powerful 150PS 2.4-litre diesel engine, which came with a manual transmission. The Fortuner’s 175PS 2.8-litre diesel engine was also offered with the Innova, which exclusively got an automatic transmission. After 11 years, the MPV finally got the convenience of an automatic.

It was packed with features, such as touchscreen infotainment, automatic AC, rear captain seats (optional), cruise control, seven airbags, electronic stability control, and hill start assist. Moreover, it was more practical, spacious, and feature-rich than the Innova.

Some months later, Innova got a 2.7-litre petrol engine, with manual and automatic transmissions. However, just like the previous Innova, the petrol engine was less preferred.

First Facelift For The Crysta, 2020

The Crysta got its first facelift four years after its launch. The changes were mainly cosmetic, including a refreshed front profile and new alloy wheels. The rear was untouched. There were some new features added as well, including an 8-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front parking sensors, and connected car tech features.

Just prior to the facelift, the Crysta lost its 2.8-litre diesel engine option. So, the facelifted model continued with the same 2.4-litre diesel motor, which got manual and automatic options. Even the petrol engine was retained.

All-New Innova Hycross ‘Saves’ Your Money

In 2022, Toyota introduced the all-new generation of the Innova, christened ‘Innova Hycross’. All the old-school highlights of the MPV - the ladder frame chassis and rear-wheel drive - were replaced by a modern (and more family-friendly) monocoque chassis and front-wheel drivetrain. The third generation was almost triple the price of the 2005 model, as it was priced from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh.

Now, the Hycross disappointed many loyal customers as it didn’t get a diesel engine. Powering it was a 2-litre petrol engine, which got the option of strong hybrid technology. This setup claimed over 21.1kmpl, which made it the most efficient model in the nameplate’s history.

The Hycross was even large, more premium and plush than the now ageing Crysta. Second-row Ottoman seats, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a bigger touchscreen system are some of its premium feature highlights. Catching up with the trend, Toyota even offers the radar-based ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) onboard the Hycross. But for those who still want that old-school Crysta charm, you have that option.

Second Facelift For The Crysta, 2023

For a brief period of time, Toyota discontinued the Innova Crysta. However, it was reintroduced in 2023 and is on sale alongside the Hycross. It still gets its old-school platform layout and rear-wheel drive, but the petrol engine and automatic transmission have been discontinued. It now gets a 2.4-litre diesel engine with a manual stick as the only choice. The facelift meant an updated front fascia and that’s just it.

Toyota plans to keep the Crysta diesel on sale, since its audience is still large. For those who want that modern touch do have the option of Innova Hycross. The prices are still high, touching around Rs 25 lakh for the Crysta and Rs 30 lakh for the Hycross. But, do people really care about the prices?

A Toyota (the original ones, not the ones with Maruti) is always known for reliability, robust build, and long-lasting life. The Innova is one of the prime examples of these highlights. You might easily see a 15-year-old or a random 2-3 lakh kilometres run Innova, sailing smoothly on the road. So if you think that the Innova is costly, it’s because they are giving you a car that will run more than the age of a newborn baby to a teenager.

