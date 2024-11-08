Maruti, Hyundai And Mahindra Were The Best-selling Carmakers In October 2024

Modified On Nov 08, 2024 04:12 PM By Dipan

All carmakers, except Kia and Honda, recorded positive month-on-month (MoM) growth during this festive season

Maruti once again topped the sales charts for October 2024, securing the pinnacle position with strong dispatch numbers when the sales of all carmakers are considered. Hyundai held onto the second place, while Mahindra rounded off the podium at the third spot. Despite a drop in monthly sales for Kia and Honda, many other carmakers saw a boost in numbers, benefitting hugely from the festive season. Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 best-selling carmakers for October 2024.

Brand October 2024 September 2024 MoM Growth (%) October 2023 YoY Growth (%) Maruti 1,59,591 1,44,962 10.1 1,68,047 -5 Hyundai 55,568 51,101 8.7 55,128 0.8 Mahindra 54,504 51,062 6.7 43,708 24.7 Tata 48,133 41,065 17.2 48,343 -0.4 Toyota 28,138 23,802 18.2 20,542 37 Kia 22,753 23,523 -3.3 24,531 -6.6 MG 7,045 4,588 53.6 5,108 37.9 Honda 5,546 5,675 -2.3 9,400 -41 Volkswagen 4.458 3,394 31.3 4,089 9 Skoda 4,079 3,301 23.6 4,566 10.7

Also Read: Here’s Everything That You Can Expect To See At The Upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Motor Show

Key Takeaways

Maruti continued to lead the Indian market in October 2024, with over 1.59 lakh dispatches, reflecting a 10 percent MoM increase in sales. However, the carmaker faced a 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in sales compared to the same month last year.

Hyundai was ranked as the second best-selling carmaker, with over 55,500 units dispatched in October, marking close to 9 percent MoM growth. Its YoY growth remained relatively flat, indicating stable performance.

Mahindra, with more than 54,500 units sold, was the third carmaker to surpass 50,000 dispatches in October. The company saw around 7 percent MoM increase and a notable 25 percent YoY growth, highlighting strong demand for its offerings.

Tata Motors dispatched more than 48,000 units in October, registering a 17 percent MoM growth. Despite the uptick in demand, the Indian brand faced a marginal YoY decline.

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Dzire Becomes The First Maruti Car To Get A 5-Star Crash Safety Rating From Global NCAP

Toyota's sales increased by 18 percent month-on-month, with over 28,100 units dispatched in October 2024, an increase of 4,300-odd units compared to September 2024. The brand also saw a 37 percent year-on-year growth.

Kia, on the other hand, saw more than 3 percent MoM decline even with more than 22,000 units sold. The Korean marque also experienced a 6.5 percent drop in its YoY figure.

MG saw a substantial 54 percent MoM growth, reaching a little over 7,000 units in October. Its YoY figures too went up by a big margin of 38 percent.

Honda managed to dispatch over 5,500 units of its cars in October 2024, which was down by a mammoth 41 percent year-on-year. Even its MoM number dipped, although by a little over 2 percent.

Volkswagen and Skoda both posted strong MoM growth in October. The sister entities crossed 4,000 sales units, with Volkswagen achieving around 31 percent MoM increase, while Skoda recorded close to 24 percent MoM rise.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.