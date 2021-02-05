Toyota Garners More Than 5,000 Bookings In A Month For The Fortuner Facelift And Legender

Modified On Feb 05, 2021 04:46 PM By Tarun for Toyota Fortuner

The 2021 Fortuner facelift gets new features, cosmetic upgrades, and a more powerful diesel engine

Toyota has received more than 5,000 bookings for the Fortuner and Legender.

Deliveries of the new SUV have commenced across the country.

It gets a more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine that is now rated at 204PS and 500Nm.

The Fortuner rivals the MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour.

Toyota launched the 2021 Fortuner facelift and the Legender variant on January 6. One of the first launches of the year, it’s off to a great start with the manufacturer receiving more than 5,000 bookings within just a month of launch. The Fortuner, including the range-topping Legender variant, currently retails from Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Cosmetic upgrades on the Fortuner include redesigned front and rear bumpers, new headlamps and tail lamps, a revised front grille, and a new alloy wheel design. The Legender variant takes inspiration from the Lexus brands with a similarly styled front bumper and grille, quad-LED headlamps, and different 18-inch alloy wheels.

Features on board include a new and larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a new 11-speaker JBL audio system, a 360-degree camera, wireless charger, ventilated seats, electric tailgate, and ambient lighting. The Legender variant comes in a black-maroon interior theme, while the standard variant gets the option of an all-black or black-tan theme.

Under the bonnet, it continues with the same 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 166PS and 245Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT. The 2.8-litre diesel engine gets a power bump of 27PS and 50Nm, now producing 204PS and 500Nm. The gearbox options for the diesel motor include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AT. The 4WD is available only with the diesel engine while the Legender variant comes only with the 4X2 diesel automatic.

The facelifted Fortuner rivals the MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour which offer more features than the Toyota, but now the competition is stiffer than earlier.

