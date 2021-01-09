Toyota Fortuner Legender vs Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Major Differences

Published On Jan 09, 2021 03:31 PM By Saransh for Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner Legender is priced at a premium of Rs 2.74 lakh over the corresponding variant of the Fortuner facelift

Toyota has launched the Fortuner facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). However, this time around, the Japanese carmaker has launched not one but two iterations of the full-size SUV, the Fortuner and the Fortuner Legender. So, how different are these two new trims, let’s find out in the story below.

Exterior

The Legender looks sportier than the standard Fortuner. It gets new quad-LED headlamps, instead of the bi-LED units found on the standard model. The grille is also sleeker while the bumper is redesigned with a larger central air dam and sleeker fog lamp housing. The Legender also comes with dynamic turn indicators. Coming to the side, both SUVs look identical, except for the 18-inch alloy wheels. The Legender gets dual-tone machine finish wheels whereas the standard models get a monotone look.

At the back, the only visible change comes in the form of slightly updated LED tail lamps. The Fortuner Legender gets a redesigned rear bumper with L-shaped inserts and black treatment for the element connecting the tail lamps. A similar black treatment can be seen on the ORVMs, roof, rear spoiler, and the front grille.

The standard Fortuner is available in eight monotone colours: Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Phantom Brown, Super White, Attitude Black, Avant-Grande Bronze, Grey Metallic, White Pearl Crystal Shine and Silver Metallic. The Fortuner Legender, however, comes in a single White Pearl Crystal Shine colour with a black roof.

Interior

While the cabin layout of both the SUVs is identical, they get different upholstery colour schemes. The standard Fortuner comes with the option of an all-black or dual-tone tan and black cabin. The Legender, on the other hand, gets a dual-tone Black-Maroon theme. The Legender also gets a different instrument cluster with black colour accents, instead of the chrome accents seen on the standard model.

Features

The Fortuner Legender gets some additional features over the standard Fortuner in the form of wireless mobile charging, ambient lighting, rear USB port, and a kick sensor for opening the boot. The one feature that the standard Fortuner gets over the Legender is an 11-speaker JBL sound system as it is available only on the 4WD variants which are not offered with the Fortuner Legender.

Other features remain standard on both the SUV including dual-zone AC, LED headlamps, auto-dimming IRVM (new), an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (new), push-button start, cooled upper glove box, ventilated front seats (new), powered front seats, and cruise control.

Safety features on offer include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, traction control, hill launch assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. It also gets hill descent control and lockable rear differential but they are limited to the standard Fortuner since it is the only one of the two to be offered with a 4WD option.

Engines

While the standard Fortuner is offered with both 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engine options, the Fortuner Legender is available with a 2.8-litre diesel engine only. Also, while the standard Fortuner diesel can be had with both 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT gearbox options, the Fortuner Legender is offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic only. The Fortuner Legender also misses out on a low-range gearbox. It is offered with a 2WD option only, unlike the standard Fortuner.

Toyota Fortuner Toyota Fortuner Legender Engine 2.7-litre petrol 2.8-litre diesel 2.8-litre diesel Power 166PS 204PS 204PS Torque 245Nm 420Nm/500Nm 500Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed AT Drive Option 2WD 2WD/4WD 2WD

Prices

The standard Fortuner is available in multiple variants with prices ranging from Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Legender is offered in a single variant priced at Rs 37.58 lakh, a premium of Rs 2.74 lakh over the corresponding variant of the Fortuner facelift.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Price Petrol 4x2 MT Rs 29.98 lakh Petrol 4x2 AT Rs 31.57 lakh Diesel 4x2 MT Rs 32.48 lakh Diesel 4x2 AT Rs 34.84 lakh Diesel 4x4 MT Rs 35.14 lakh Diesel 4x4 AT Rs 37.43 lakh Legender 4x2 AT Diesel Rs 37.58 lakh

