Top India Car News Of The Week: Renault Duster Makes A Comeback, Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spied With New Features, Volkswagen Reveals Its New Flagship And More

This past week has been a busy one, yet again with key announcements, new product reveals and some exciting spy shots! In case you missed out on what happened, here is a brief overview of all the action in the Indian automotive space this week:

2026 Renault Duster Unveiled

A model that has achieved iconic status and birthed the popular compact SUV segment in India is the Renault Duster, which has finally arrived back on our shores after a 4-year-long hiatus! A model that is almost synonymous with Renault in India, the Duster now gets an all-new avatar with modern and tough styling, a wide array of powertrains and a long list of equipment. While the launch date is still some time away, you can check out this story for a lowdown on all we know about it till now.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spied With New Features

On Tuesday, we got to take a look at the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift in a set of exclusive spy shots. Expected to be a minor ‘nip-and-tuck’ update cosmetically, the test mule previewed some key changes, including a new design for the alloys, a revised dashboard and another major feature upgrade! Read more on what the test mule shows here.

India-EU Ink Free Trade Agreement: Imported Cars Could Get Cheaper!

Luxury car aficionados, rejoice! After many years of discussions, India finally inked a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union, which also includes much lower import duties for cars being imported from the EU. While it does have a catch, which will directly benefit only expensive exotics being imported as CBUs(Completely Built-up Units), the pact also aims to bring down duties for components and auto parts, which will have an overall positive impact on the Indian automotive industry. Read more about what the agreement says here.

Skoda Kylaq Touches Production Milestone

Exactly a year after its launch, Skoda announced that it had produced more than 50,000 units of its bestselling model, the Kylaq, for India! Based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kylaq has seen immense success in its short stint so far, and with consistent updates, has proven to be a true bread-and-butter model for the carmaker. Read more on what this means here.

India-spec Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Breaks Cover

The VAG group had a bumper week this time around, with Volkswagen’s Tayron R-Line being revealed as well. As the new flagship of the brand in India, the 7-seater SUV is imported as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down kit) and brings with it a lot of cutting-edge features, a powerful engine and a distinctly European personality. You can check out more details of the India-spec Tayron here.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Launch Confirmed; Bookings Open

Ending the week on an enthusiastic note, BMW confirmed the launch and opened bookings of a new performance-oriented variant of the X3, called the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. With sportier styling, a lot more power and classic BMW high-quality interiors, it is expected to be a true ‘sporty’ option for buyers in the midsize luxury SUV segment, which otherwise is more focused towards opulence over adrenaline. Click here to know about its launch date, booking details and more.