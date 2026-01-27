All
    Skoda Kylaq Hits A Production Milestone! Over 50,000 Units Rolled Out

    Modified On Jan 27, 2026 06:34 PM By Bikramjit

    The Kylaq’s delivery began on the same day (January 27) a year back in 2025

    Skoda Kylaq

    Skoda entered the sub-compact SUV segment in India with the Skoda Kylaq on December 2, 2024. Since its launch, the SUV has received strong demand, making it a success for the Czech carmaker. Skoda India has now reached a major milestone, rolling out 50,000 units of the Kylaq from its Chakan plant in Pune. Interestingly, deliveries for the Skoda Kylaq began on the very same day (January 27) in 2025. 

    This achievement not only highlights the Kylaq’s popularity but also underlines the impact of Skoda’s ‘Make in India’ strategy. The carmaker has also announced a 30 percent increase in production capacity at the same facility to accommodate demand for the Kylaq. So, what makes the Kylaq such a strong proposition? Let’s take a look.

    Skoda Kylaq Overview

    The Skoda Kylaq is a fun-to-drive sub-4 metre SUV often perceived as the successor to the erstwhile iconic Polo hatchback. It has also made the Skoda brand more accessible for buyers who wanted a European car that mainly focused on driving dynamics and solid build quality. 

    Skoda Kylaq

    And Skoda doesn’t want to stop there. After a recent lineup update, it is now available in six variants: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Signature Plus, Prestige and Prestige Plus. The revised variant lineup mainly focuses on bringing some of the top-spec features available in lower variants to make it an even more enticing proposition. And the best bit is prices haven’t changed during this update. 

    It comes in six striking shades: Cherry Red, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Candy White, Carbon Steel, and Brilliant Silver

    Note:

    While we really liked the Kylaq in its poster shade, the Olive Green, that colour option is no longer available.

    Design-wise, the Kylaq looks balanced between sporty and sophisticated. It carries familiar Kushaq-like styling cues, including the signature butterfly grille, LED lighting elements, 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails and chrome door handles. The Kylaq is based on the same platform as the Kushaq, though with a smaller wheelbase.

    Features Onboard

    Some of the top features in the Skoda Kylaq include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker sound system, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC with rear vents and 6-way powered front seats with a ventilation function. Interestingly, the Kylaq is one of the 10 most affordable cars in India with ventilated seats.

    Skoda Kylaq

    For safety, it gets six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, multi-collision braking, hill hold control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

    Powertrain Option

    The Kylaq keeps things simple under its hood. It brings a single yet peppy engine option, which keeps enthusiasts happy. The specifications are something like:

    Engine

    1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT*

    Power

    115 PS

    Torque 

    178 Nm

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    19.68 kmpl (MT) / 19.05 kmpl (AT)
    *AT- torque converter automatic transmission   Skoda Kylaq

    Price & Rivals

    The Skoda Kylaq is priced from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s the variant-wise breakdown of it:

     

    Manual

    Automatic

    Classic

    Rs 7.59 lakh

    Classic Plus

    Rs 8.25 lakh

    Rs 9.25 lakh

    Signature

    Rs 9.43 lakh

    Rs 10.43 lakh

    Signature Plus

    Rs 10.77 lakh

    Rs 11.77 lakh

    Prestige

    Rs 11.75 lakh

    Rs 12.75 lakh

    Prestige Plus

    Rs 11.99 lakh

    Rs 12.99 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    It goes up against models like Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Maruti Brezza, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

