Skoda Kylaq Hits A Production Milestone! Over 50,000 Units Rolled Out

The Kylaq’s delivery began on the same day (January 27) a year back in 2025

Skoda entered the sub-compact SUV segment in India with the Skoda Kylaq on December 2, 2024. Since its launch, the SUV has received strong demand, making it a success for the Czech carmaker. Skoda India has now reached a major milestone, rolling out 50,000 units of the Kylaq from its Chakan plant in Pune. Interestingly, deliveries for the Skoda Kylaq began on the very same day (January 27) in 2025.

This achievement not only highlights the Kylaq’s popularity but also underlines the impact of Skoda’s ‘Make in India’ strategy. The carmaker has also announced a 30 percent increase in production capacity at the same facility to accommodate demand for the Kylaq. So, what makes the Kylaq such a strong proposition? Let’s take a look.

Skoda Kylaq Overview

The Skoda Kylaq is a fun-to-drive sub-4 metre SUV often perceived as the successor to the erstwhile iconic Polo hatchback. It has also made the Skoda brand more accessible for buyers who wanted a European car that mainly focused on driving dynamics and solid build quality.

And Skoda doesn’t want to stop there. After a recent lineup update, it is now available in six variants: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Signature Plus, Prestige and Prestige Plus. The revised variant lineup mainly focuses on bringing some of the top-spec features available in lower variants to make it an even more enticing proposition. And the best bit is prices haven’t changed during this update.

It comes in six striking shades: Cherry Red, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Candy White, Carbon Steel, and Brilliant Silver.

Note: While we really liked the Kylaq in its poster shade, the Olive Green, that colour option is no longer available.

Design-wise, the Kylaq looks balanced between sporty and sophisticated. It carries familiar Kushaq-like styling cues, including the signature butterfly grille, LED lighting elements, 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails and chrome door handles. The Kylaq is based on the same platform as the Kushaq, though with a smaller wheelbase.

Features Onboard

Some of the top features in the Skoda Kylaq include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker sound system, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC with rear vents and 6-way powered front seats with a ventilation function. Interestingly, the Kylaq is one of the 10 most affordable cars in India with ventilated seats.

For safety, it gets six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, multi-collision braking, hill hold control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Option

The Kylaq keeps things simple under its hood. It brings a single yet peppy engine option, which keeps enthusiasts happy. The specifications are something like:

Engine 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.68 kmpl (MT) / 19.05 kmpl (AT)

Price & Rivals

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The Skoda Kylaq is priced from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s the variant-wise breakdown of it:

Manual Automatic Classic Rs 7.59 lakh — Classic Plus Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 9.25 lakh Signature Rs 9.43 lakh Rs 10.43 lakh Signature Plus Rs 10.77 lakh Rs 11.77 lakh Prestige Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 12.75 lakh Prestige Plus Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

It goes up against models like Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Maruti Brezza, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.