    BMW X3 30 M Sport Pro Launch Confirmed! Bookings Open For Most Powerful X3 In India

    Finally, the enthusiast’s X3 is coming soon!

    Published On Jan 30, 2026 02:20 PM By Ved

    BMW X3 30 M Sport Pro

    BMW has confirmed that it is bringing to India a more powerful variant of its X3 SUV, dubbed the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. Among many new changes, it will get the M Sport Professional package as standard, which brings it more power and sportier exterior bits while retaining the sharp design, spacious interior and a feature-loaded package. This is all you need to know about this trim, and when it will launch.

    Exterior Design

    • The X3 30 M Sport Pro will retain the familiar silhouette of the standard X3, with a sharp and edgy design.

    • Up front, it still gets a fascia dominated by a massive kidney grille, which now get illuminated as part of the M Sport Professional pack.

    BMW X3 30 M Sport Pro

    • The side profile remains near-identical to the standard car, albeit likely with new 19-inch alloy wheels. 

    • Changes to the rear-end likelt to include a reworked bumper with sporty diffuser.

    Opinion: This generation of the X3 always had a minimalist design that worked in giving it a subtle, yet classy presence. These new additions will make it that much more interesting to showcase the X3 30’s sporty intentions.

    Cabin & Dashboard

    • The interior of the X3 30 M Sport Pro is expected to remain near-identical to the lower variants, which means high quality materials, a roomy cabin and multiple colour combinations.

    BMW X3 30

    • However, it could get some sportier bits like a new steering wheel, new upholstery options and updated trims and accents.

    • A panoramic sunroof is expected to help the all-black cabin feel airy and bright, while the dashboard is dominated by a massive 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

    Features & Safety

    • The feature-list is likely to borrow a lot of features from the standard X3 such as a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 15-speaker 750W Harman Kardon sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless charger and a heads-up display.

    BMW X3 30

    • On the safety front, the X3 30 M Sport Pro is expected to get equipment like a Level 2 ADAS suite, 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control (TC), dynamic stability control (DSC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB) and more.

    • Notably, the X3 also has a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

    Powertrain

    • Under the hood is where the X3 30 brings forward a huge upgrade compared to lower trims.

    • While it still remains powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the X3 20 xDrive, power figures are expected to be bumped up to 258 PS.

    • Paired to this engine is an 8-speed torque-converter automatic transmission which propels the SUV from 0-100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds.

    Engine

    2-litre twin-turbo petrol 

    Power (PS)

    258 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    400 Nm

    Transmission 

    8-speed AT

    Drivertrain 

    All-wheel Drive

    0 to 100 kmph time

    6.2 seconds 

    *Expected figures

    • Just like the standard car, this variant could also be equipped with an xDrive all-wheel drive system for added grip and better road control.

    Booking Details & Launch Date

    • Bookings for the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro are officially open via BMW’s official website. Interested buyers can also opt to book the SUV through their preferred dealerships.

    BMW X3 30

    • BMW will launch this variant on February 16, 2026

    Expected Price & Rivals

    This new sportier trim is expected to sit at the top of the X3 lineup, and is likely to be priced at Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival other midsize luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Lexus NX, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Audi Q5

    Note: Images of X3 20d xDrive used for representation

