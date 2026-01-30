BMW X3 30 M Sport Pro Launch Confirmed! Bookings Open For Most Powerful X3 In India
Finally, the enthusiast’s X3 is coming soon!
BMW has confirmed that it is bringing to India a more powerful variant of its X3 SUV, dubbed the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. Among many new changes, it will get the M Sport Professional package as standard, which brings it more power and sportier exterior bits while retaining the sharp design, spacious interior and a feature-loaded package. This is all you need to know about this trim, and when it will launch.
Exterior Design
The X3 30 M Sport Pro will retain the familiar silhouette of the standard X3, with a sharp and edgy design.
Up front, it still gets a fascia dominated by a massive kidney grille, which now get illuminated as part of the M Sport Professional pack.
The side profile remains near-identical to the standard car, albeit likely with new 19-inch alloy wheels.
Changes to the rear-end likelt to include a reworked bumper with sporty diffuser.
Opinion: This generation of the X3 always had a minimalist design that worked in giving it a subtle, yet classy presence. These new additions will make it that much more interesting to showcase the X3 30’s sporty intentions.
Cabin & Dashboard
The interior of the X3 30 M Sport Pro is expected to remain near-identical to the lower variants, which means high quality materials, a roomy cabin and multiple colour combinations.
However, it could get some sportier bits like a new steering wheel, new upholstery options and updated trims and accents.
A panoramic sunroof is expected to help the all-black cabin feel airy and bright, while the dashboard is dominated by a massive 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.
Features & Safety
The feature-list is likely to borrow a lot of features from the standard X3 such as a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 15-speaker 750W Harman Kardon sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless charger and a heads-up display.
On the safety front, the X3 30 M Sport Pro is expected to get equipment like a Level 2 ADAS suite, 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control (TC), dynamic stability control (DSC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB) and more.
Notably, the X3 also has a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.
Powertrain
Under the hood is where the X3 30 brings forward a huge upgrade compared to lower trims.
While it still remains powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the X3 20 xDrive, power figures are expected to be bumped up to 258 PS.
Paired to this engine is an 8-speed torque-converter automatic transmission which propels the SUV from 0-100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds.
|
Engine
|
2-litre twin-turbo petrol
|
Power (PS)
|
258 PS
|
Torque (Nm)
|
400 Nm
|
Transmission
|
8-speed AT
|
Drivertrain
|
All-wheel Drive
|
0 to 100 kmph time
|
6.2 seconds
*Expected figures
Just like the standard car, this variant could also be equipped with an xDrive all-wheel drive system for added grip and better road control.
Booking Details & Launch Date
Bookings for the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro are officially open via BMW’s official website. Interested buyers can also opt to book the SUV through their preferred dealerships.
BMW will launch this variant on February 16, 2026
Expected Price & Rivals
This new sportier trim is expected to sit at the top of the X3 lineup, and is likely to be priced at Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival other midsize luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Lexus NX, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Audi Q5.
Note: Images of X3 20d xDrive used for representation
