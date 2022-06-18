Top 7 Hits And Misses From The Feature List Of The New Mahindra Scorpio N

Modified On Jun 18, 2022 01:42 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

The Scorpio N is a far more premium SUV that the outgoing version but it still misses out some comforts

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be revealed in its entirety on June 27. However, many of its details and specifications are already known to us, and that also tells us what will NOT be offered on the Scorpio N.

First, here are the top features that will be available on the latest Mahindra SUV:

360-degree camera

The newest popular feature on new-age SUVs today is a 360-degree view camera and the Scorpio N will offer it. It’s a handy feature for any large vehicle whether while maneuvering through tight spaces in the city or on tricky terrain in the wilderness while off-roading.

Captain seats in the middle row

Mahindra offers the Scorpio as a three-row offering and it also comes with a six-seat configuration. It will continue to come with captain seats in the middlerow, another popular choice among SUV buyers, for a more relaxed cabin experience with fewer passengers.

Adrenox infotainment system with Sony sound system

The Scorpio N gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Mahindra’s Adrenox system that debuted on the XUV700 and comes with Amazon’s Alexa built in. It will include connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a host of in-car features. This system will be paired with a premium 12-speaker Sony sound system, including roof-mounted speakers.

4Xplor 4WD system with terrain modes

The new Scorpio will be available with 4WD with those variants carrying the ‘4Xplor’ suffix to the name. Mahindra will offer it with both petrol and diesel engines. The 4WD system boosts the Scorpio N’s ruggedness with added off-roading abilities while being a more premium SUV than the outgoing model.

Power adjustable driver’s seat

A basic power adjustable driver’s seat may not be the most functional feature but it’s a premium bit of kit that elevates one’s ownership experience. The Scorpio N will offer this feature but it won’t have a memory function like the power-adjustable driver’s seat in the XUV700.

6 airbags

Once a sign of a premium offering, six airbags are expected to soon become a standard safety requirement for new cars. While the industry awaits a rational plan on the matter from the government, Mahindra has prepared the Scorpio N in advance and will offer it with six airbags: dual front, front side and curtains, in the higher variants for now.

Dual-zone climate control

(with a secondary cooling coil for rear AC vents)

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be ahead of many competitors in this aspect as only a few premium models are equipped with dual-zone climate control. It allows the front passengers to individually control the temperature and fan settings as they prefer. We have also been informed that the rear AC vents will have their own separate cooling coil which would make it more effective.

Clearly, the Scorpio N is a well-equipped SUV. However, it’s still not a complete package compared to some of its premium rivals.

These are some of the features that the Scorpio N misses out on:

Large central display

While the new Adrenox-powered infotainment system looks appropriately modern for the Scorpio N, its display size is smaller than most premium competitors. For instance, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos come with 10.25-inch displays while the Tata Harrier gets an 8.8-inch screen and the MG Hector gets the largest: a vertically-oriented 10.4-inch display.

Digital instrument cluster

The Scorpio N will offer a decent 7-inch colour screen in the instrument cluster positioned between the analog dials of the speedometer and tachometer. However, Mahindra could have increased its premium driver’s experience by offering the Scorpio N with a fully digital driver’s display at the top end. The XUV700 gets a fabulous 10.25-inch digital cluster from the second variant onwards. Even the Volkswagen Taigun is offered with a fully digital 8-inch digital cluster in higher trims.

Panoramic sunroof

A sunroof, another increasingly popular feature, can be found in the Scorpio N as well. However, the more premium version is the panoramic roof that also has a greater benefit to the cabin occupants. It is offered with the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor and Hector, and the XUV700.

Head-up display

The Scorpio N could have also benefited from offering a head-up display. It is a premium feature with helpful functionality, i.e., reduces the need for the driver to break their line of view from the road in front of them. These days, Maruti is on the path to democratizing it as an accessible feature by offering it on the new Baleno.

ADAS tech

Mahindra was among the first mass-market brands to offer Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with the XUV700. However, the Scorpio N does not get any such technology even though it could have benefited from a basic version that could offer at least autonomous emergency braking while missing out on lane keep assist or adaptive cruise control.

Ventilated front seats

A surprising feature omission for the top-of-the-line Scorpio N are ventilated front seats like the XUV700. It’s a popular feature to help cope with the country’s hot weather conditions for a majority of the year. This comfort is offered on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and even the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Third-row AC vents

Even though the Scorpio is only offered as a three-row SUV, it does not offer the last row of seats with dedicated AC vents. Even without any sort of vent controls, there should have been some vents for the final row passengers. We suspect Mahindra’s decision to fit the mid-row AC vents with a dedicated cooling coil might be the brand’s attempt to offer some sort of solution but it will not be as effective as dedicated vents.

These are just some of the features offered and missing from the Mahindra Scorpio N. We expect to experience the upcoming SUV soon, so stay tuned to CarDekho to know more.

