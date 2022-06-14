Published On Jun 14, 2022 04:33 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

The new-gen Scorpio, while being more premium and modern, has managed to stick to the traditional characteristics the nameplate has been known for

Mahindra is readying the new-gen Scorpio (also known as the Scorpio N) for its launch on June 27. With the Scorpio N’s dimensions having leaked online, we decided to compare the newer iteration of the SUV with its older generation.

Exterior

When you take a look at the front profile of the new Scorpio, the design seems more like an evolution rather than a complete overhaul. The Scorpio N still has references to the older model in terms of the proportions of the air dam, fog lamp housings, and the headlight setup flanking the typical Mahindra grille. That said, the revised chrome inserts along with the carmaker’s new-age logo and grille do enhance the premiumness of the Scorpio.

The lighting is an all-LED affair in the new Scorpio than its previous generation. While the older model had halogen headlights, Mahindra has equipped the Scorpio N with dual-barrel LED units. Another addition to the SUV are the C-shaped LED DRLs which have been positioned in the bumper with the LED fog lamps.

While the Scorpio N carries on with the boxy and upright stance, its smooth and clean lines give it a more modern appeal. It now gets sleek black cladding unlike the body-finished chunky cladding seen on the older model and the roof rails are more pronounced. The conventional five-spoke design for the alloy wheels of the older Scorpio has been traded in for a more sophisticated dual-tone look.

At the back, the Scorpio N has a side-opening tailgate and a roof-integrated spoiler, much like its predecessor. Mahindra has opted for Volvo-like vertically oriented taillights for the new Scorpio which run up to the roof. The new model also features dynamic turn indicators and a new ‘Scorpio N’ badging.

Here’s a look at the dimensions of the two models:

Dimensions Old Scorpio Scorpio N Difference Length 4456mm 4662mm +206mm Width 1820mm 1917mm +97mm Height 1995mm 1870mm -125mm Wheelbase 2680mm 2750mm +70mm

The new Scorpio has grown bigger in all dimensions compared to the Scorpio Classic, it is shorter by 125mm.

Interior

Compared to the older Scorpio that featured a black and light grey cabin theme, the new-gen SUV gets a classier black and brown layout. It also gets a ‘Scorpio N’ badging on the soft touch central layer of the dashboard and vertically placed AC vents.

The carmaker will be offering the Scorpio N in only six- and seven-seater configurations whereas the older Scorpio is available in multiple seating configurations: seven (with captain seats), seven (side-facing seats), eight (front-facing), and nine (side-facing). In the new-gen model, Mahindra has swapped the side-facing seats with front-facing bench seats in the third row.

When it comes to features, the Scorpio N is a big departure from the previous iteration. It gets the XUV700’s steering wheel and 8-inch touchscreen system (thankfully placed higher up on the dashboard), and a twin-pod analogue instrument cluster.

The new Scorpio is also packing a lot of first-time features including a 360-degree camera, a sunroof (non-panoramic unit), dual-zone climate control, and connected car tech. It will also come with a beefier safety kit that consists of multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

Engine and Transmission

Old Scorpio Scorpio N Engine 2.2-litre Diesel 2.2-litre Diesel 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power 120PS 140PS 170PS 130PS 160PS Torque 280Nm 319Nm N.A. N.A. N.A. Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD, 4WD RWD RWD, 4WD

Do note that the older Scorpio was available with an optional 4X4 drivetrain, albeit in the pre-BS6 era (before April 2020).

Pricing and Rivals

The current-gen SUV is priced from Rs 13.54 lakh to Rs 18.62 lakh and it rivals similarly priced compact SUVs such as the Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, and MG Astor. That said, though it will be discontinued at the time of the Scorpio N’s launch, it will be brought back as the ‘Scorpio Classic’ with some cosmetic and feature upgrades. While it will sit below the Scorpio N, it will be interesting to see what its price range will be.

On the other hand, the Scorpio N is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh onwards and will be an alternative to the Tata Harrier/Safari, Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, and an affordable choice to the Toyota Fortuner.

All prices ex-showroom

