Top 7 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh With More Than Two Airbags

Published On Apr 09, 2022 09:02 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

The list includes three hatchbacks, three SUVs, and even an MPV

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently announced that six airbags will be mandatory for cars, starting from October 1. With this order, all cars will have front, side, and curtain airbags as standard, even the entry-level ones.

Currently, most of the 10-lakh plus cars only offer six airbags, that too not as a standard fitment. Very few sub-10 lakh cars come with six airbags or even offer more than two airbags. So, here’s the small list of sub-10 lakh cars that offer over two airbags. Don’t worry. This list will grow in the coming months:

Kia Sonet

Airbags 4 (Front and Side) Variant onwards Base-spec HTE Price Around Rs 7 lakh onwards

Kia recently updated the Sonet, which gave it four airbags and tyre pressure monitoring as standard features across all variants. If you go for the HTK+ Turbo iMT variant, which is priced just around Rs 10 lakh, you’ll even get electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-assist control (HAC), and brake assist (BA). The range-topping variants continue to feature six airbags and front parking sensors.

Renault Kiger

Airbags 4 (Front and Side) Variant onwards RXT Price Around Rs 7.5 lakh onwards

Renault offers four airbags from the Kiger's mid-spec RXT variant, which retails from Rs 7.23 lakh. The subcompact SUV’s other safety features include a rear parking camera, ISOFIX, and rear parking sensors. It also gets a 4-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash tests.

Maruti Baleno

Airbags 6 (Front, curtain and Side) Variant onwards Zeta Price Rs 8 lakh onwards

Maruti offers six airbags from the Baleno’s second-to-top Zeta variant, which retails from Rs 8.09 lakh. Other safety features of the hatchback include a 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist with ESP (only for the AMT variants), and ISOFIX seat anchorages.

Toyota Glanza

Airbags 6 (Front, curtain and Side) Variant onwards G Price Rs 8.3 lakh onwards

The Toyota Glanza gets six airbags from the second-to-top G variant, similar to the Baleno. Its six airbags variant retails from Rs 8.24 lakh, which is around Rs 15,000 costlier than the Baleno. Its other safety features include a 360-degree camera and hill-hold assist with ESP (only for AMT variants).

Kia Carens

Airbags 6 (Front, curtain and Side) Variant onwards Prestige (Base) Price Rs 9 lakh onwards

The Kia Carens is offered with six airbags as standard across the range. Its standard safety pack further includes ESC (electronic stability control), tyre pressure monitoring, hill start assist, downhill brake control, and all wheel disc brakes. The range-topping variants feature a rear parking camera, automatic headlamps and wipers, and front parking sensors.

Hyundai i20

Airbags 6 (Front, curtain and Side) Variant onwards Asta (O) Price Rs 9.5 lakh onwards

Hyundai offers six airbags only on the i20’s top-spec Asta (O) variant. It also offers a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, hill assist control, a rear view camera, automatic headlamps and ISOFIX seat mounts.

Kia Seltos

Airbags 4 (Front and Side) Variant onwards Base-spec HTE Price Around Rs 10 lakh

Kia recently launched the MY2022 Seltos which received four airbags as a standard safety feature. That means, you’ll get front and side airbags even on the base-spec HTE variant, which is priced just a tad bit over our 10-lakh budget. Kia has also standardized tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-assist control (HAC), and brake assist (BA). The range-topping variants continue to offer six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, rear disc brakes, and a blind-spot monitor. Do note that its sibling, the Hyundai Creta, still offers dual airbags as standard.

