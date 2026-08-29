2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift Spied: New Headlamps, Updated Bumper and New Alloy Wheels CONFIRMED!2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift Spied: New Headlamps, Updated Bumper and New Alloy Wheels CONFIRMED!

The Mahindra Thar is one of the most successful lifestyle SUVs, which packs in thrill, performance, and go-anywhere ability, just like a real SUV is meant to. With the Thar being on sale for a long time now, it's now already due for a proper facelift update, like the other Mahindra SUVs.

Recently, another test mule was spotted on the highways of Maharashtra, which suggests the update is soon going to arrive. But what exactly is expected to change? Let’s find out!

What Can Be Spotted?

Looking at the test mule, it is camouflaged over the fascia, which means it will receive a redesigned bumper and also LED headlamps just like the 5-door Thar Roxx.

In the profile view, the wheel-arch cladding will also receive slight modifications, but underneath it, there will be a new set of alloy wheels with this update. We can also see that the facelift Thar could have all LED lighting around, such as turn indicators as well, which the current Thar doesn’t have.

We can expect the Thar to receive a similar treatment to the Thar Roxx at the rear, where it could get LED taillamps as well as slightly redesigned bumpers.

*Thar Roxx Taillamp for reference purpose only

Mahindra Thar Facelift: Features & Safety

The Thar 3-door features a floating 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an analogue instrument cluster with MID, a 6-speaker sound system, electronically adjustable ORVMs, cruise control, and manual climate control.

With the facelift, we can expect it to add features like a digital driver’s display and ventilated seats, leatherette seat upholstery, and even a comeback of the soft-top option!

In terms of safety, the current Thar gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, and a built-in roll cage. With the facelift, it is expected to have a 540-degree camera, ADAS technology, and front parking sensors.

Mahindra Thar Facelift: Powertrain

The Thar facelift is expected to retain similar powertrain options, which could be the same as the current generation. Here’s a detailed look at what the current Thar is offering:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Power (PS) 118 PS 152 PS 132 PS Torque (Nm) 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT) / 320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Four-wheel drive Four-wheel drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission

Mahindra Thar Facelift: Expected Launch, Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to arrive before the festive season and is expected to be priced Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 higher than the current generation, depending on the variant.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar 3-door is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh for the base variant, which goes up to Rs 17.62 lakh (both ex-showroom). As it has the Force Gurkha 3-door only as a direct rival, the 5-door Gurkha is a rival to the much bigger Thar Roxx. While the Maruti Jimny is also an off-road-focused and lifestyle-oriented vehicle, but not a direct rival.

CarDekho Says….

The Mahindra Thar is a popular SUV, which, being a lifestyle product, sells extremely well. With many SUVs now offering standard technology features such as automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, and even all-LED lighting, the current Thar feels just short of it.

When the facelift arrives, it could fix the problems of the current Thar, which are mainly focused on the equipment set it has to offer.