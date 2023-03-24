Published On Mar 24, 2023 03:51 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

The premium pickup comes with a variety of accessories to increase practicality and enhance its looks

The Toyota Hilux is one of only two pickup trucks on sale in India. Toyota resumed its bookings in January 2023 and the legendary pickup is now priced from Rs 30.40 lakh to Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s a lifestyle vehicle which can be used for various activities like adventures, camping, and even your basic agricultural purposes.

The Hilux comes with a wide range of accessories to make it look cooler and also make it more practical for you:

Hard Top Canopy

For Hilux owners who love camping, or spending their nights in the wilderness, this is one of the best accessories they can get. The rear windscreen section as well as the tailgate open for a split boot functionality with hydraulic struts. It includes the bed cover for the pickup’s loading bay which can now be used to place It gets split boot opening with hydraulic struts and a bed cover, where you can put a comfortable mattress and make for a camping accommodation without the hassles of a tent spot. It also has small windows which can be opened for ventilation. This setup will cost you around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Roof-mounted tent with ladder - Approx Rs 80,000

For those who would rather use the covered area of the hard top canopy for storing supplies and utilities, the Hilux can be used as an accommodation with this add-on from Toyota. The accessory gets an inbuilt ladder and the tent offers you a mattress and space for two people. The tent would cost you around Rs 80,000. However, keep in mind, you also have to take the hard top canopy if you want a roof-mounted tent.

Several Chrome Elements - (Approx Rs 35,000)

For a more blingy Hilux, you can opt for additional chrome elements on areas like the radiator grille, door handles and tailgate. You can also add the ‘Hilux’ emblem above the grille and a chrome-finished roll-over bar on the bed. All these chrome elements will cost you an additional Rs 35,000.

Accessory Breakup:

Chrome radiator grille - Rs 5,279

Door handles - Rs 6,487

Tailgate garnish - Rs 4,137

Hilux emblem on hood - Rs 2,215

Chrome roll-over bar - Rs 16,335

More Pronounced Cladding And Fenders - Approx Rs 34,000

For a more rugged and bold appeal, Toyota also offers the Hilux with some cladding and fender accessories. You can choose between a matte cladding-type cover for the headlamps, side door garnishes, and chunkier fenders over the wheel arches. This cosmetic enhancement will add around Rs 34,000 extra to the price of the Hilux variant chosen.

Accessory Breakup:

Headlamp cover - Rs 3,572

Side door garnish - Rs 13,314

Over fenders - Rs 16,790

Front Underbody Skid Plate

Want to take your Hilux for some hardcore off-roading and while giving it some extra protection? Toyota offers the front underbody skid plate as well, which will not only look cooler on this pickup but also dissipate your worries about scraping the bottom while conquering rough terrain. For this accessory, you will have to shell around Rs 17,270 more.

If you opt for all of the above-mentioned accessories to have a kitted out adventure outdoor camper vehicle, you’ll be spending around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh extra on your Hilux. While these were our top picks, there are even more accessories that you can consider:

Exterior Accessories Price Fender Mirror Rs 5,970 to Rs 6,328 Side Visor Rs 3,615 Wheel house liner set Rs 5,650 Rear lamp cover Rs 5,120 Interior Scuff plate Rs 5,024 Kevlar armrest pad (near window and ORVM switches) Rs 5,220 Kevlar finish for the gear lever plate (Only AT) Rs 2,152 Kevlar finish for the gear lever (Only AT) Rs 1,791 Sportier panel set (Darker panel shades) Rs 5,250 Rubber Floor mats Rs 2,385 Dashboard camera Rs 14,900

The Toyota Hilux may be a rugged creation, but it’s certainly not in the category of “affordable”. Its only rival is the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, which is priced from Rs 22.07 lakh to Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom), but it doesn’t quite have the indestructible reputation of the Hilux. How would you accessorise the Hilux to be your ideal adventurer? Let us know in the comment section below.

