Top 5 Toyota Hilux Accessories Price Revealed - Tent, Canopy, And More
Published On Mar 24, 2023 03:51 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux
The premium pickup comes with a variety of accessories to increase practicality and enhance its looks
The Toyota Hilux is one of only two pickup trucks on sale in India. Toyota resumed its bookings in January 2023 and the legendary pickup is now priced from Rs 30.40 lakh to Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s a lifestyle vehicle which can be used for various activities like adventures, camping, and even your basic agricultural purposes.
The Hilux comes with a wide range of accessories to make it look cooler and also make it more practical for you:
Hard Top Canopy
For Hilux owners who love camping, or spending their nights in the wilderness, this is one of the best accessories they can get. The rear windscreen section as well as the tailgate open for a split boot functionality with hydraulic struts. It includes the bed cover for the pickup’s loading bay which can now be used to place It gets split boot opening with hydraulic struts and a bed cover, where you can put a comfortable mattress and make for a camping accommodation without the hassles of a tent spot. It also has small windows which can be opened for ventilation. This setup will cost you around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.
Roof-mounted tent with ladder - Approx Rs 80,000
For those who would rather use the covered area of the hard top canopy for storing supplies and utilities, the Hilux can be used as an accommodation with this add-on from Toyota. The accessory gets an inbuilt ladder and the tent offers you a mattress and space for two people. The tent would cost you around Rs 80,000. However, keep in mind, you also have to take the hard top canopy if you want a roof-mounted tent.
Several Chrome Elements - (Approx Rs 35,000)
For a more blingy Hilux, you can opt for additional chrome elements on areas like the radiator grille, door handles and tailgate. You can also add the ‘Hilux’ emblem above the grille and a chrome-finished roll-over bar on the bed. All these chrome elements will cost you an additional Rs 35,000.
Accessory Breakup:
-
Chrome radiator grille - Rs 5,279
-
Door handles - Rs 6,487
-
Tailgate garnish - Rs 4,137
-
Hilux emblem on hood - Rs 2,215
-
Chrome roll-over bar - Rs 16,335
More Pronounced Cladding And Fenders - Approx Rs 34,000
For a more rugged and bold appeal, Toyota also offers the Hilux with some cladding and fender accessories. You can choose between a matte cladding-type cover for the headlamps, side door garnishes, and chunkier fenders over the wheel arches. This cosmetic enhancement will add around Rs 34,000 extra to the price of the Hilux variant chosen.
Accessory Breakup:
-
Headlamp cover - Rs 3,572
-
Side door garnish - Rs 13,314
-
Over fenders - Rs 16,790
Front Underbody Skid Plate
Want to take your Hilux for some hardcore off-roading and while giving it some extra protection? Toyota offers the front underbody skid plate as well, which will not only look cooler on this pickup but also dissipate your worries about scraping the bottom while conquering rough terrain. For this accessory, you will have to shell around Rs 17,270 more.
If you opt for all of the above-mentioned accessories to have a kitted out adventure outdoor camper vehicle, you’ll be spending around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh extra on your Hilux. While these were our top picks, there are even more accessories that you can consider:
|
Exterior Accessories
|
Price
|
Fender Mirror
|
Rs 5,970 to Rs 6,328
|
Side Visor
|
Rs 3,615
|
Wheel house liner set
|
Rs 5,650
|
Rear lamp cover
|
Rs 5,120
|
Interior
|
Scuff plate
|
Rs 5,024
|
Kevlar armrest pad (near window and ORVM switches)
|
Rs 5,220
|
Kevlar finish for the gear lever plate (Only AT)
|
Rs 2,152
|
Kevlar finish for the gear lever (Only AT)
|
Rs 1,791
|
Sportier panel set (Darker panel shades)
|
Rs 5,250
|
Rubber Floor mats
|
Rs 2,385
|
Dashboard camera
|
Rs 14,900
The Toyota Hilux may be a rugged creation, but it’s certainly not in the category of “affordable”. Its only rival is the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, which is priced from Rs 22.07 lakh to Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom), but it doesn’t quite have the indestructible reputation of the Hilux. How would you accessorise the Hilux to be your ideal adventurer? Let us know in the comment section below.
