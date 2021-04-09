Top 5 Takeaways After The Price Reveal Of The Citroen C5 Aircross

Published On Apr 09, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen’s entry into India has been on the cards for a while and with the prices of its first SUV now out, here’s what we think

It feels like ages since Citroen first decided to set up shop in India, but with the pandemic and the lockdown, the French carmaker had no option but to take it slow. Now, the prices of its first SUV for our market are out and they have a whole lot to say. So, if you are looking to buy the Citroen C5 Aircross, here are five things you should definitely know:

1) Citroen Has Rewarded Early Movers

The French carmaker started accepting bookings for the C5 Aircross last month, and anyone who booked it until April 6, was given a complimentary service package for 5 years/50,000km.

As far as the prices are concerned, they are on the higher side. The C5 Aircross has crossed over into the Fortuner and Endeavour category with its prices, leaving rivals Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson far behind. But if you move early, you can get the C5 Aircross for less than what it would cost in the future because the current prices are introductory. We expect an increment of at least Rs 50,000.

2) Base/Lower Variant Isn't Worth It

The price difference between the two variants of the C5 Aircross is Rs 1.50 lakh (comparing the dual-tone version). For that extra money, you get LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate.

Now, while these features may be worth around Rs 1.50 lakh, the ones that have been skipped in the lower variant are just too big a miss. Given the Rs 30 lakh sticker price, these features should’ve been made available even in the lower variant.

Lastly, if you can afford to spend Rs 30 lakh on a car, it shouldn’t be too much of a stretch to shell out that extra Rs 1.50 lakh. Just do it, and get the top variant because in this case, it is the wiser choice. PS: Citroen is charging a whopping Rs 50,000 for a dual-tone roof in the lower variant, which is a lot more than what other carmakers demand.

3) The Buying Experience is Different

The way you buy a car is about to change. Citroen will offer direct delivery from the factory, for the C5 Aircross. You can check out every detail of the car on the online portal in high resolution images. You can then request a test drive and the car will be brought to your doorstep. The booking, financing, insurance, and all other buying decisions can be sorted out online. Finally, when it is time for your car to be delivered, it will come straight from the factory. This will be a new experience for many Indians, and only time will tell, if it turns out to be a good one.

4) It’s A Well-thought Out Five-seater Ideal for Road Trips

Cars that call themselves five-seaters are often suited for four adults and a child. The middle passenger in the third row is generally an afterthought that means their comfort isn’t really the priority. That is not the case with the C5 Aircross. The seats are well-cushioned all around, with the highlight being the three individual seats at the back. All three passengers here get their own seats with individual forward and backward sliding, a recline mechanism, and a headrest. So even though the C5 Aircross is not the widest of cars, Citroens allows you to efficiently manage space in the second row by finding the right setting, making the journey that much more comfortable.

These road-tripping credentials are further backed up by the fact that you get a big boot to take in all your luggage. The excellent 2.0-litre diesel engine with its 8-speed torque converter offers great power, torque, and refinement to keep you cruising all day long. Last but not the least, the ride quality is simply stellar!

5) You Won’t Mistake it for Anything Else on the Road

The C5 Aircross is different. The design is unmistakably French with several eye-catching elements throughout. These quirky elements ensure you do not confuse it with anything else on the road. So, the C5 Aircross will immediately stand out, be it on the road or in your driveway.

Not only that, but the brand Citroen is also new. So you won’t just be the first to bring home a new car, but also a new brand. If you desire exclusivity, the Citroen C5 Aircross definitely delivers.

Also Read: Citroen C5 Aircross Debuts In India, To Rival 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan And Jeep Compass

You Might Like: Citroen C5 Aircross: First Drive Review

Read More on : Citroen C5 Aircross Automatic