Citroen C5 Aircross Debuts In India, To Rival 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan And Jeep Compass

Modified On Apr 07, 2021 03:38 PM By Tarun for Citroen C5 Aircross

At its price point, the C5 Aircross will also be an indirect rival to the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner

The Citroen C5 Aircross premium mid-size SUV has been launched at Rs 29.90 lakh, going up to Rs 31.90 lakh (Introductory prices).

It is available in two trims: Feel and Shine.

Features include an 8-inch touchscreen unit, a fully digital instrument panel, a panoramic sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, tyre pressure monitoring, and six airbags.

It comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine (rated at 177PS and 400Nm) and paired to an 8-speed AT.

Citroen offers a standard 3 year or 1 lakh kilometres warranty, along with other extended warranty packages.

Citroen has finally entered the Indian market with the C5 Aircross. The premium mid-size SUV has been launched, priced from Rs 29.90 lakh to Rs 31.90 lakh (introductory prices ex-showroom Delhi). Pre-launch bookings had begun last month for a token of Rs 50,000. The SUV is available in two levels of trim, which are as follows:

Variants Price Feel Monotone Colour Rs 29.90 lakh Feel Dual Tone Colour Rs 30.40 lakh Shine Rs 31.90 lakh

The two trims are priced at a difference of Rs 2 lakh. There’s barely anything separating the two, except that the top-spec Shine offers LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate. Here’s the variant-wise features comparison.

Features on offer include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, adjustable rear seats (with recline, slide, and folding functions), powered driver’s seat, and cruise control. Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, fog lights with cornering function, semi-autonomous parking assist, tyre pressure monitoring , ISOFIX, traction control, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powering the C5 Aircross is a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine generating 177PS and 400Nm. It is paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic. Claimed fuel economy figure is 18.6 kmpl. We have already driven the C5 Aircross, and here’s our take.

The SUV will be available in seven colour options, including three dual-tone colours with a blacked out roof: The shades are:

Pearl White

Pearl White with black roof

Cumulus Grey

Cumulus Grey with black roof

Tijuca Blue

Tijuca Blue with black roof

Perla Nera Black

Earlier, Citroen had offered a complimentary maintenance package of five years or 50,000 kilometres (whichever would be earlier) on all bookings until April 6. Currently, you get a standard warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh kilometres, whichever would be earlier.

At its price point, the Citroen C5 Aircross rivals the range-topping variants of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and the upcoming 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan. The SUV’s other close contenders are the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas, and Ford Endeavour.