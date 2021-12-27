Facelifted Kia Seltos Spied Again, Reveals A Few More Details

Published On Dec 27, 2021 05:58 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos 2022

The latest spy shots show the revised multi-spoke alloy wheel and grille design of the 2022 Seltos

The SUV was seen with a bigger grille with a new hexagonal pattern.

Expect it to get a new upholstery and features like ADAS and digital driver’s display.

It is likely to get the same engine options as the current model.

Kia could price the facelifted Seltos from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

A new set of spy images of the facelifted Kia Seltos have surfaced online. The 2022 model has been caught on camera again, this time showing off its grille and alloy wheel design.

The latest images show a larger grille, which now seems to sport a new hexagonal-like pattern. Upon closer inspection, you can also see that the front camera for the 360-degree parking view has been moved up from the middle to the upper portion of the grille. The facelifted compact SUV was also seen with a split headlight setup and is also likely to get a redesigned front bumper. Its updates could make the front fascia look similar to the other new Kia models.

Although the profile is likely to have many similarities with the existing model, the facelifted Seltos will get a new multi-spoke design for its dual-tone alloy wheels as seen in the image. At the back, the SUV is likely to get new connected tail lights and a tweaked bumper.

There are still no images of the interior but we can expect an updated upholstery and some more equipment, including a digital driver’s display and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), on the 2022 Seltos. Its safety kit is likely to continue with up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and front and rear parking sensors.

Under the hood, the India-spec facelifted Seltos is likely to continue with the same engines as offered presently. Here’s a look:

Engine 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo-Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115PS 140PS 115PS Torque 144Nm 242Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT, 6-seed iMT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*clutchless manual

The facelifted Seltos is expected to come to India by May 2022 and is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue to go up against the Hyundai Creta , Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun , Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Nissan Kicks, and Renault Duster.

