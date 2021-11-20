Take A Closer Look At The Facelifted Hyundai Creta In 10 Pictures

Published On Nov 20, 2021 09:09 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta 2022

A detailed look at the facelift for the Creta that is due to arrive in India soon

The first facelift for the second-gen Hyundai Creta made its global debut in Indonesia at the GIIAS 2021. It gets a couple of cosmetic and feature updates which are expected to make their way to the facelifted SUV that will come to India as well. Let’s take a closer look at what to expect in the gallery below:

Exterior

Front

The biggest visual change for the facelifted Creta is its front fascia. Its new styling is now similar to that of its larger sibling, the fourth-gen Tucson, with its intricate ‘Parametric Jewel’ grille design. The silver lining around the grille integrates into the new air dam design that helps the SUV retain its rugged appearance.

The new LED daytime running lights are integrated into the same design pattern as the grille, making it look even more premium. Meanwhile, the LED headlights are now stacked vertically, and housed inside the bumper.

Side

The side profile of the facelifted Creta seems to be unchanged. It has a high windowline that accentuates its SUV nature with sculpted bodywork over the arches to make it look a bit sporty too.

It also gets the same 17-inch alloy wheels offered on the current Creta.

Rear

Hyundai has made noticeable changes to the rear-end design of the Creta too. It still has the split-apart taillights, but the tailgate section has been tweaked. The black bar connecting the tail lights with the integrated lightbar seen on the current Creta in India has been replaced by the tail lamps extending onto the tailgate with a fold in the metal that mirrors the bottom edgeline. The high-mounted LED brake light is now under the integrated roof spoiler.

Interior

At first glance, there doesn’t seem to be any difference between the dashboard of the facelifted model and the current Creta sold in India. It has the same steering wheel, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the center, AC vents and climate control panel, and central console.

But if you sit in the driver’s seat you’ll see that this Creta comes with a fully digital 10.25-inch gauge cluster. It’s a lot more premium than the current model’s semi-digital cluster’s 7-inch display.

Hyundai has also equipped the Indonesian Creta with ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision avoidance and lane keep assist. These features are likely to also be offered on the facelifted SUV when it arrives in India.

Hyundai carries forward the same dual-tone and blacked-out interior themes for the updated Creta. But here, the dual-tone option is black and brown rather than black and grey. It also adds a headrest for the middle rear passenger.

The Creta’s boot continues to be sufficiently spacious for its size.

Also read: Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Space And Practicality Compared

Hyundai is offering this Creta in Indonesia with the 1.5-litre petrol engine only, with the choice of a 6-speed manual and CVT automatic transmissions. However, this facelifted model is likely to continue offering the same powertrains as the current model which also includes the 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The only change in that department might be the added choice of a 6-speed iMT(clutchless manual) with the 1.5-litre petrol engine which is already offered on the Kia Seltos.

The facelifted Hyundai compact SUV is expected to arrive here sometime in 2022 and is likely to attract a premium for the added features at the top end. Its current version is priced between Rs 10.16 lakh and Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Read More on : Creta on road price