Published On Oct 27, 2021 01:19 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The front profile can be seen with a slatted grille, dual-barrel headlamps, and a chunky bumper

Going by the spy shots, the 2022 Scorpio will get the new Mahindra logo, LED headlamps, and C-shaped LED DRLs surrounding the fog lamp.

The SUV will get an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen, Sony 3D sound system, and a 360-degree camera.

To be powered by Mahindra’s 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine, each paired with 6-speed manual and automatic.

Likely to be priced from Rs 10 lakh.

The new Mahindra Scorpio has been spied again, this time revealing its front profile in detail, although still camouflaged. The upcoming SUV will debut in the early months of 2022.

Going by the spy shots, the new Scorpio will get a slatted grille with the new Mahindra logo, dual-barrel headlamps with one projector unit, and C-shaped LED DRLs covering the fog lamps.

You can also spot the chunky bumpers, skid plate, body cladding, and the SUV’s upright, boxy stance with a slightly raked roof. While it will retain its tall-boy appearance, we reckon it will be more balanced and premium-looking than ever.

The 2022 Scorpio will be available in five and seven-seater configurations. Features include an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment unit (likely the XUV700’s 8-inch unit), dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, a digital instrument cluster, and Sony’s roof-mounted speakers.

The Scorpio is expected to get Mahindra’s 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. RWD will be standard, along with optional 4WD with the diesel variants.

The new Scorpio could be priced from around Rs 10 lakh. Currently, the SUV retails from Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 17.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to be a rugged alternative to the Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster , Skoda Kushaq , Nissan Kicks , Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Taigun .

