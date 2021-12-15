Published On Dec 15, 2021 12:36 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

The upcoming Kia will rival other three-row SUVs in the Rs 15-21 lakh range

Launch scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

To be based on the Alcazar but with its own distinctive styling and feature list.

Expected to feature a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, connected car tech, and up to six airbags.

Should get the Alcazar’s 159PS 2-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel mills.

Should be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations.

The Kia Carens will be globally unveiled tomorrow, ahead of its launch in the first quarter of 2022. It will be a three-row SUV, expected in six- and seven-seater configurations.

The Kia Carens will be based on the Hyundai Alcazar but will have its own distinctive styling. The teasers show angular LED DRLs, a separate headlight cluster, a chrome strip running under the grille, body cladding, and connected LED tail lamps.

Based on the interior teasers, the Carens will borrow the Seltos’ steering wheel and gear lever. It is also expected to get a digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car tech.

Other features onboard could include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic LED headlights and wipers, up to six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

The Kia three-row SUV should run on the Alcazar’s 159PS 2-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, both paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Since it will be a family-oriented vehicle, it’s unlikely to get the Seltos’ 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with the 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic).

We are expecting the upcoming three-row Kia to retail between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be an alternative to other three-row offerings like the Mahindra Marazzo, Hyundai Alcazar along with the MG Hector Plus , Tata Safari , and the Mahindra XUV700 .