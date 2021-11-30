Modified On Dec 01, 2021 09:01 AM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The base-spec Kia Carens could be more affordable than the Hyundai Alcazar’s corresponding variant as both are likely to have feature differences

Kia will unveil the Carens on December 16.

The base-spec Carens was seen with steel wheels with covers and roof rails.

The Carens is expected to be offered in both 6- and 7-seater layouts.

It will share its engines with the Alcazar: a 2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

Will go on sale in early 2022 with an expected price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia’s upcoming three-row offering, the Carens, has been spied once again, this time likely in its base-spec variant. We will get to see the SUV in the flesh on December 16. The base-spec Kia Carens could be more affordable than the Hyundai Alcazar’s base-spec Prestige trim (priced from Rs 16.3 lakh to Rs 18.01 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi) given the differences in features between the two.

The first thing that struck us were the missing alloy wheels compared to the base-spec Alcazar, which comes with 17-inch alloys. Since the alloy wheels seem to be out of the picture for the entry-level Carens, Kia is likely to delete the panoramic sunroof as well in this trim. Hyundai, in comparison, offers it on the Alcazar’s Prestige trim. This is why we believe the base-spec Carens could undercut the Alcazar’s corresponding trim.

The higher-specced trims will likely come with a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, cruise control, and ventilated front seats . Standard safety features on the Carens could include dual front airbags, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. We can expect the variant-wise equipment list of the two SUVs to have similarities as seen on the carmaker duo’s compact SUVs.

Kia is expected to offer the Carens with the same engine options as the Hyundai Alcazar: a 2-litre petrol (159PS/191Nm) and the other a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm). Both will get a 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions, but the option might be limited depending on the variant. The Carens could also get different drive modes like its Hyundai sibling.

Unlike the Alcazar (which has design similarities with the Creta), the Carens will likely get visual differences compared to the Seltos. On the inside, the Carens too is expected to get both 6- and 7-seater layouts with a different dashboard layout compared to Seltos.

Kia will launch the Carens in Q1 2022, with prices likely ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will battle it out with the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari.