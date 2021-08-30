This Modified 7-seater Mahindra XUV700 SUV Can Set A Racetrack On Fire

Modified On Aug 30, 2021 09:07 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra XUV700

This could be India’s answer to the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 SUV and the BMW X5 M

You might see the Mahindra XUV700 as a capable and comfortable people mover with a fuel-efficient diesel engine. But to a petrolhead, the XUV700 is an excellent platform -- it has a powerful set of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines and can be had with a 6-speed manual and an optional all-wheel-drive, albeit only with the diesel engine. It’s the perfect canvas to build a quick street-focused SUV, and that’s what Vishnu Suresh, the digital artist behind the Instagram page ‘Zephyr Designz,’ has rendered in concept form.

It might surprise you, but some attributes of SUVs make them prime candidates for track conversions. The Mahindra XUV700 has a wider stance than most hatchbacks and sedans, and Vishnu’s concept sits squat on lowering springs. SUVs have a rigid (but heavy) monocoque frame that resists bending despite the stresses of a race track. Combine that with the power from the XUV700’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and that’s your winning formula.

Even in the standard SUV, the petrol engine produces 200PS and 380Nm! We ran high-speed runs on Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) in Tamil Nadu, and the speedometer needle easily whizzed past 170kmph all the way to nearly 200kmph:

The front bumper is redesigned, and it seems like the artist took some inspiration from the Kia Seltos. For reference, check out the vertically stacked ice-cube LED fog lamps. A splitter mounted lower down on the bumper is a sporty and functional addition. The daytime running LED lamps have a bluish tinge on this XUV700. In the stock SUV, the DRLs shine white.

The rear fascia features an elegant taillight bar that runs between the two taillamps. It looks so perfect that we wish Mahindra adopts such a design cue for a future update to the XUV700. The current car has a Mahindra logo inset in a body-colour plastic trapezoid that doesn’t blend well with the overall rear profile. The blacked-out lower half of the rear bumper features chrome-line exhaust exits and even a track-appropriate and functional-looking diffuser!

When viewed in profile, you can spot the standout feature that seems to inspire this concept -- the flush door handles! They make the car (very slightly) more aerodynamic, so why wouldn’t you exploit that on a race track? The rear wheel arches have plastic fender extensions that allow this SUV to be lowered to a ground-hugging ride height.

The low-profile wheels are a few sizes larger than the stock, likely 21 inches in diameter. They wear Pirelli P-Zero sports tyres, and you can see the Brembo brake callipers (colour-coordinated with that of the SUV) on large, drilled brake discs. The seven-spoke wheels themselves seem to be carbon fibre; a set of lightweight wheels make sense for an otherwise fairly heavy SUV.

So, what do you think of this track-focused Mahindra XUV700 concept? Do you think that this brute can take on a Hyundai i20 N on a race track? Let us know in the comments below.

