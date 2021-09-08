Neeraj Chopra's Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition SUV Will Be A Reality Soon

Modified On Sep 09, 2021 10:49 AM By CarDekho for Mahindra XUV700

Anand Mahindra has promised to award each of the Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists their own Mahindra SUV

Unless you were on a meditation retreat all through August, you would have heard that Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympics. Later still, Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara bagged India’s first-ever Paralympics gold medals. In response, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra promised to gift each of them Mahindra SUVs, and here’s all that we can tell you about them.

Mahindra has trademarked the name ‘Javelin,’ hinting at a new variant of the XUV700. We know from his Twitter page that he’s commissioned Pratap Bose to design the special-edition SUVs. From what we can tell, there will only be two such cars, one for Chopra and the other for Antil. Expect the Javelin Edition models to be top-spec variants with exterior and possibly interior design cues to differentiate them.

It is unclear whether Avani Lekhara’s SUV will be a special-edition variant, but it will be wheelchair-accessible. Anand Mahindra had earlier responded to athlete Deepa Malik’s Twitter request to build an Indian car that was wheelchair-accessible. After Avani won a gold medal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle, the Mahindra Group chairman promised to gift her the first of the wheelchair-accessible Mahindras.

We’ll have to wait to find out whether the accessible SUV will be a mass-produced variant of the XUV700. We aren’t even sure if it will be an SUV or an MPV. But it will be the first factory-spec wheelchair accessible vehicle ever produced in India. Since our last report, Avani has won a second medal, a bronze, at Women’s 50m Air Rifle!

We can’t wait to see how the new Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition would look. The SUV’s designer, Pratap Bose, has an immense reputation for his work at Tata Motors, where he designed absolute gems like the Tata Altroz hatchback and the Sierra SUV concept. Here’s a digital render to help you visualise how the limited-run SUV would look:

The Mahindra XUV700 is a mid-size SUV powered by two engine options: a 200PS 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre turbo diesel. They come with a standard 6-speed manual transmission, but you can also upgrade either version with a 6-speed automatic. If you’re considering this SUV, check out our first review here.

Mahindra has confirmed that the ongoing semiconductor shortage will not affect the XUV700’s production and launch plans. It’ll soon announce the commencement of bookings for the SUV, and, fingers crossed, the unveiling of the Javelin Edition could soon follow. Watch this space for updates, and let us know if there’s any additional equipment or accessories you’d like to see on the Javelin Edition SUVs.

