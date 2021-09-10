This Mahindra XUV700 GT Concept Is The Sporty SUV We Want But Can’t Have

Published On Sep 10, 2021 05:41 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra XUV700

Any guesses for how much these mods would cost in the real world?

A new digital render showcasing the Mahindra XUV700 as a sleek and sporty GT concept has surfaced on the web. It has a wider, squatter stance than the stock SUV and subtle mods that tell us it’s a road-going version of a race or rally-spec truck. Read on to know what they are, and what Mahindra can learn about making its prettiest, most modern SUV even better.

The first thing that you’ve already noticed is the distinct front fascia, courtesy of a new grille (with a GT badge) and bumper. We love that bluish tinge on the stock-looking LED DRLs like we had seen on another render from Vishnu Suresh, the digital artist behind the Instagram page Zephyr Designs. The wheel arches are wider to accommodate 20-inch replica Mercedes-AMG wheels with Mahindra’s new logo in the centre. After a lot of zooming in, we found that it has high-performance Pirelli P-Zero tyres! These sporty track-ready tyres can be driven at speeds of 270kmph, indicating what’s under the bonnet.

We aren’t sure which variant of the XUV700 the GT concept is based on, but it’s the petrol engine that’s the most powerful. Check out the four deep vents on the bonnet -- the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine underneath wouldn’t be in its stock 200PS/380Nm state of tune. It comes turbocharged from the factory, so it has immense tuning potential. For the economy-conscious buyer, a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine will be available on the Mahindra XUV700 in two states of tune: 155PS and 185PS.

We reckon most XUV700 SUVs that people buy are likely to be equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission. But the petrolhead-oriented GT concept likely has the standard 6-speed manual. Unlike a 5-speed transmission, a 6-speed gearbox is more likely to have tall enough ratios to allow for a higher top speed when you increase the power and torque output of the engine.

To rein in all that power, this Mahindra XUV700 GT concept is equipped with Brembo brake callipers. Check out the size of those drilled brake discs! At the rear, the long LED taillight strip that connects the two tail lamps makes this concept seem more coherently designed than the current XUV700’s tailgate. We really love this design cue and we hope that it inspires Mahindra to expunge the awkward upside-down trapezoid that houses the carmaker’s logo on the tailgate.

Apart from the LED taillight strip, we also wish Mahindra would give us larger alloy wheels as an option on the SUV. The 18-inch size is on par for the segment, but the XUV700’s large 7-seater frame makes the wheels seem smaller than they really are. These 20-inchers look ridiculous, but how about elegant multi-spoke 19-inch wheels? On a different note, we can’t wait to see how Mahindra’s limited-run XUV700 Javelin Edition SUV turns out. What do you think of the GT concept? Let us know in the comments!

