Mahindra XUV700 Reimagined As A Hardcore, Go-Anywhere 4x4 Concept SUV

Published On Sep 19, 2021

Watch as big wheels, underbody protection, and off-road suspension transform the sedate highway cruiser into an overlanding off-roader

If the factory-spec Mahindra XUV700 is a classical melody, this new 4x4 overlanding concept is a rock ballad of an SUV. We’re unlikely to see any hardcore real-world off-roading mods until several months after the carmaker reveals the complete price list of the SUV. But for now, this new digital render from Gen-X Designs helps you visualise how the SUV would look if it were the off-roading overlander from your dreams!

Some of the mods to this XUV700 are obvious -- much larger wheels, off-roading tyres and front bumper, rock slider rails on the sides, LED roof lights, and a roof rack. The acid green paintwork is much more exciting than the five-colour palette that Mahindra is planning to offer . The new grille has a wire mesh to prevent stray branches from breaching the engine bay. Clearly, this XUV700 is lifted with off-roading suspension and sits wider than the stock SUV. It makes for a well-rounded overlanding package! A different render of the XUV700 Adventure Edition by Zephyr Designz showcases how the overlanding XUV would look while kicking up some dirt:

But here’s the problem -- the stock XUV700 won’t come with a proper 4x4 system, and Mahindra doesn’t seem to have it in the pipeline, either. Instead, the carmaker will offer an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system with variants powered by the 185PS 2.2-litre diesel engine. The same engine will also be offered in a 155PS/360Nm state of tune in lower-priced front-wheel-drive (FWD) variants. Although the 200PS 2.0-litre turbo petrol is the most powerful, you won’t get it with AWD.

An AWD system constantly sends and manages power to each of the four wheels. It can help maintain traction in some off-road conditions, but most AWD systems don’t have rugged mechanicals such as locking differentials or a transfer case to make for a reliable off-roader. In simpler terms, the modifications can’t make this concept a rock crawler, but a real-world SUV based on this would surely be more off-road-capable than the standard XUV700.

We can’t wait to see how the new Mahindra SUV’s suspension and AWD system cope with off-roading conditions. We did put the XUV700 through its paces, and you can read about it in our review . Let us know in the comments how you’d like to spec the XUV700.

