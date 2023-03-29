Modified On Mar 29, 2023 01:21 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Bolero

The SUV has been converted into a rail vehicle with a train wheelset on both ends

The Bolero is one of Mahindra’s most popular offerings, renowned for its rugged build and the ability to go on almost any terrain. In another example of the Bolero’s adaptable nature, one unit has been outfitted to run on a railway track to assist with inspections.

How & Where It Runs

This particular unit of the Mahindra Bolero has a train wheelset at both front and back ends, keeping the vehicle firmly on the train tracks. And its own set of wheels allow it to drive on the track. The SUV also has metal support bars on both ends. This purposeful Bolero is being used on a railway arch bridge under construction over the Chenab river in Jammu & Kashmir which, at a height of 359 metres, is considered the world’s tallest railway bridge.

Powertrain & Features

The Mahindra Bolero uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine which churns out 75PS and 210Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission only. The SUV offers features like a digital instrument cluster, manual AC, power steering, dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system and rear parking sensors.

Price & Rivals

Mahindra Bolero is priced between Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is considered a rugged alternative to the likes of subcompact SUVs like Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue. There is also a more city-friendly derivative of the SUV known as the Bolero Neo.

