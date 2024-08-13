Modified On Aug 13, 2024 12:38 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Thar Roxx is set to go on sale on August 15 and is expected to have a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will sit above the Thar 3-door in Mahindra’s SUV lineup.

Exterior details include a 6-slat grille, LED headlights and tail lights, and C-shaped LED DRLs.

Cabin to feature dual-tone theme and white leatherette seats.

Features on board to include dual-digital displays, ventilated front seats, and ADAS.

Expected to come with the same petrol and diesel engines as the Thar 3-door.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is set to go on sale on August 15. We have now learnt that prior to its price announcement, the carmaker will be taking the covers off the production-spec version tomorrow. Till now, we have only seen it in a few teaser images and videos that hinted at some of its features on offer. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Mahindra SUV:

Design Details Revealed So Far

Based on whatever was shown in the few teaser images and videos released so far, we can notice that the Thar Roxx has a 6-slat grille unlike the Thar 3-door, which has a 7-slatted grille. Other exterior highlights include LED headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and C-shaped internal elements in the LED tail lights.

On the inside, it will get a dual-tone theme as well as white leatherette seats and upholstery. The dashboard will be wrapped in black leatherette padding, with contrasting copper stitching.

What Features Will It Get?

Mahindra has confirmed that the Thar Roxx will come with ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and dual digital displays (likely to be 10.25-inch units each). Other expected amenities include push-button start/stop and wireless phone charging.

We expect its safety net to consist of six airbags (likely as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also Check Out: Maruti Was The Most Sought-after Car Brand In July 2024 Sales With Over A Lakh Units Sold

Expected To Get Multiple Powertrains

Although the exact engine and transmission options haven’t been confirmed yet, the Thar Roxx is likely to get both petrol and diesel engines. Mahindra is expected to offer it with the same petrol and diesel engines as the Thar 3-door likely with revised outputs. These options include a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations are also likely to be on offer.

Expected Price And Competition

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to have a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will square off against the Force Gurkha 5-door, while serving as a larger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar Automatic