Modified On Aug 07, 2024 08:52 AM By Shreyash

Maruti Suzuki alone sold more cars than Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra combined

In July 2024, Maruti Suzuki remained the top-selling car brand in the country as usual, while Hyundai Tata, and Mahindra didn’t cross the sales mark of 50,000 units last month. Toyota registered the highest month-on-month (MoM) sales growth, while Renault’s figures went down by the highest margin in monthly sales. Let's take a closer look at the brand-wise sales report for July 2024.

Brand July 2024 June 2024 MoM Growth % July 2023 YoY Growth % Maruti Suzuki 1,37,463 1,36,160 0.2 1,52,126 -9.6 Hyundai 49,013 50,103 -2.2 50,701 -3.3 Tata 44,727 43,527 2.8 47,630 -6.1 Mahindra 41,623 40,022 4 36,205 15 Toyota 29,533 25,752 14.7 20,759 42.3 Kia 20,507 21,300 -3.7 20,002 2.5 Honda 4,624 4,804 -3.7 4,864 -4.9 MG 4,572 4,644 -1.6 5,012 -8.8 Volkswagen 3,407 3,260 4.5 3,814 -10.7 Renault 2,832 3,553 -20.3 3,607 -21.5

Key Takeaways

As usual, Maruti Suzuki was the best-selling car brand in India in July 2024. The automaker dispatched nearly 1.4 lakh vehicles last month, which is more than the sales of Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra combined. The monthly demand was consistent, but the brand saw a dip of nearly 10 percent in year-on-year (YoY) sales.

Hyundai couldn’t cross the mark of 50,000-unit sales in July 2024, registering a decline in MoM sales of more than 2 percent. The Korean brand’s YoY sales figure also went down by over 3 percent.

Tata remained at the third spot in July 2024 car sales by dispatching nearly 45,000 units. Though its monthly sales went up by 1,000-odd units, Tata’s yearly sales went down by almost 3,000 units.

After Maruti, Hyundai and Tata, Mahindra is the only automaker in the table to cross the 40,000 sales mark last month. The brand has in fact registered a positive growth of 4 percent and 15 percent in both monthly and yearly sales, respectively.

Toyota recorded the highest double-digit growth of nearly 15 percent and over 42 percent in MoM and YoY sales, respectively. The Japanese brand dispatched almost 30,000 units last month.

Kia’s sales slowed down by nearly 4 percent in July 2024 compared to June 2024. However the brand saw a marginal growth of around 500 units in YoY sales.

Honda didn’t even manage to cross the sales mark of 5,000 units in July 2024, hence facing a loss of nearly 5 percent in yearly sales. The brand also faced a loss of around 4 percent in MoM sales.

MG maintained a consistent monthly demand in July 2024 with total sales crossing 4,500 units, while its yearly sales went down by nearly 9 percent.

With a growth of 4.5 percent in MoM sales, Volkswagen overtook Renault in July 2024 sales. The German automaker dispatched over 3,400 cars last month.

Renault slipped to the last spot last month as it dispatched close to 3,000 units only. Renault also faced the highest dip of 20 percent in monthly sales, while its yearly sales also went down by over 21 percent.

