This Is How Different The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s Mocha Brown Interior Looks Against The Ivory White Theme

While the Ivory White theme is available across the Thar Roxx range, the Mocha Brown interior option is provided only with the 4x4 variants

When the Mahindra Thar Roxx was first launched in August 2024, it was showcased with only an Ivory White cabin theme. However, a few months later, Mahindra introduced a Mocha Brown theme as an option to the white theme with the 4x4 (4-wheel-drive) variants. We recently got our hands on some real-life images of the Thar Roxx with both of these cabin themes, and here’s how they compare to each other:

Dashboard

While the upper section of the dashboard is finished in black, the colour of the lower part differs as per the chosen interior colour.

The Ivory White theme gives an added contrast to Thar Roxx’s cabin, giving it a more premium vibe. The Mocha Brown colour theme, on the other hand, complements the black colour and gives a darker but classy appeal to the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

The dashboard layout, however, is identical with both colour options, including a grab handle, a free-standing touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, a 3-spoke black steering wheel with silver accents and circular AC vents with chrome surrounds.

Moreover, the roofliner is the same beige shade for both the Ivory White and Mocha Brown interior themes,

Like the dashboard, the doors also have a similar dual-tone theme, with a U-shaped element on the doorpad that differs as per the chosen cabin theme. The rest of the design is the same and the Mahindra Thar Roxx’s doors, with both cabin themes, feature a silver grab handle

That said, if you are taking the Mahindra Thar Roxx off-roading, the Mocha Brown trim on the doors will be easier to clean up than the Ivovy White interior.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with leatherette upholstery and adjustable headrests for all seats. The front seats also come with a ventilation function.

The only difference is that if you choose the Ivory White interior theme, you will get a white seat upholstery that looks premium and upmarket, but will attract a lot of dust and dirt. It will be alright for urban drives.

The Mocha Brown upholstery, on the other hand, having a darker shade will be more appropriate for off-road expeditions.

Features and Safety

The feature suite is also identical for both interior colour themes, which include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a similarly-sized digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger and a 9-speaker sound system.

Occupant safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, disc brakes on all wheels, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Powertrain Options

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a turbo-petrol and a diesel powertrain option, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain* RWD RWD/ 4WD

^AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive; 4WD = 4-wheel-drive

The RWD variants can only be had with the Ivory White cabin theme, while the 4WD variants available with the diesel engine, get the colour options.

Price and Rivals

The prices of the 4WD variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx range between Rs 19.09 lakh and Rs 23.09 lakh. The other variants are priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 23.09 lakh. The Mahindra Thar Roxx locks horns with the 5-door Force Gurkha while serving as a premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

